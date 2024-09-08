Two men wanted in unprovoked attack near CN Tower

Police are searching for two men in connection with an unprovoked assault earlier this year.

Investigators say two men approached someone in the Bremner Boulevard and Lower Simcoe Street area just after 2:30 a.m. on February 11, 2024.

The men then allegedly assaulted the victim, throwing their cell phone to the ground in what police say was an unprovoked attack.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The men fled the scene in a white Honda Civic with Alberta licence plate CLX 3430.

The first man is described as 20 to 30 years of age and five-foot-seven to five-foot-10 with black hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

The second man is described as 20 to 30 years of age and five-foot-seven to five-foot-nine with a beard and a moustache. He was last seen wearing a green turban, a red and black shirt, black pants and black shoes.