City of Toronto rethinking plans for DVP construction one day after disruptive rollout

The City of Toronto is putting plans for a major construction project along the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) on hold after lane restrictions snarled traffic on Monday.

The Bayview/Bloor ramp to and from the DVP had been reduced to one lane for bridge rehabilitation, which caused major delays particularly for southbound motorists on the parkway during the morning commute.

Given how severely those lane restrictions backed up traffic, the City has now removed the work zone, which was only in place for about one day.

In a statement to 680 NewsRadio Toronto, the City said the traffic setup around the construction zone will be changed with its impact on drivers top of mind.

“We understand the inconvenience caused by yesterday’s work zone setup and are actively working on a solution to minimize future disruptions,” the City told 680 News Radio.

“More details on the new setup will be shared as soon as they become available.”

Crews are scheduled to rehabilitate the bridge over the Bayview Extension and then resurface the entire ramp during the next eight months. (City of Toronto)

For now, the ramp has been fully restored to the usual two lanes in both directions, but the City says crews will return within the next couple of weeks to begin the long-term project.

“The traffic set-up is being redesigned and will be reimplemented later this month with a reduced impact on traffic,” the City said.

Once construction crews do return, it is now unclear what lane restrictions will be in place or what the traffic pattern will look like around the work zone.

Crews are slated to reconstruct the portion of the ramp which crosses over the Bayview Extension. This includes work on the concrete bridge deck, substructure piers, abutments, and wingwalls.

The entire ramp will also be resurfaced with the full project expected to be complete in May 2025.