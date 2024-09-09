DVP the latest target for major construction project

DVP
A major construction project on the Bayview/Bloor ramp to and from the Don Valley Parkway is now underway. (CITYNEWS/Hugues Cormier) © Rogers Media - Hugues Cormier 2018

By Kyle Hocking

Posted September 9, 2024 2:23 pm.

Last Updated September 9, 2024 2:32 pm.

Drivers will need to plan for extra time using the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) for the next several months.

A major construction project has now started on the Bayview/Bloor ramp, which leads traffic to and from the highway.

“The City of Toronto is planning to rehabilitate the Don Valley Parkway Ramp Bridge over Bayview Avenue Extension and Road Resurfacing on Bloor Ramp between Bayview Avenue to Don Valley Parkway,” a construction notice for the project says.

“This work will ensure that the bridge and road meet today’s standards and remain safe into the future.”

Construction work will impact the portion of the combined ramp between the Bayview Extension and the Don Valley Parkway with lane restrictions in effect. (City of Toronto)

The City says work will tackle a number of repair projects, which include reconstruction of the concrete bridge deck, substructure piers, abutments, and wingwalls.

The ramp will also be resurfaced.

Drivers can expect significant delays using the combined ramp at Bayview/Bloor to both enter and exit the DVP with single lane restrictions due to be in effect for the duration of work.

Construction had originally been planned to begin in June, but was delayed into September.

The project is expected to be complete in May 2025.

