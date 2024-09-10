Man stabbed after an argument on board TTC streetcar: police

A man has been stabbed after an altercation on a downtown streetcar, police say.

Officers were called to the area of St. Patrick Street and Dundas Street West at approximately 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Few details have been provided, but police say the suspect fled westbound on Dundas Street West after the altercation and was later apprehended.

He is described as being a man with a slim build who was last seen wearing all black.

Paramedics say the victim was transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Road closures are in effect on Dundas Street West from University Avenue to McCaul Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.