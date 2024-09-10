Man stabbed after an argument on board TTC streetcar: police
Posted September 10, 2024 3:46 pm.
Last Updated September 10, 2024 4:17 pm.
A man has been stabbed after an altercation on a downtown streetcar, police say.
Officers were called to the area of St. Patrick Street and Dundas Street West at approximately 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday.
Few details have been provided, but police say the suspect fled westbound on Dundas Street West after the altercation and was later apprehended.
He is described as being a man with a slim build who was last seen wearing all black.
Paramedics say the victim was transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Road closures are in effect on Dundas Street West from University Avenue to McCaul Street.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.