The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) have arrested a group of individuals tied to a string of auto thefts across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) valued at more than $3 million.

HRPS unveiled the results of Project Ninja, a three-month investigation aimed at dismantling what authorities called “a sophisticated auto theft ring” operating in Halton and throughout the GTA.

Eight suspects were arrested as part of Project Ninja.

Investigators said the vehicles were stolen in the GTA to be sold overseas.

