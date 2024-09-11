Male critically injured in assault at Oshawa park; suspects sought

Police are searching for suspects after a male suffered critical injuries during an assault at a park in Oshawa.

Investigators with the Durham Regional Police Service say officers were responding to another call in the area of Centre Street South and John Street West around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday when a bystander approached them to report an assault at nearby Memorial Park.

When officers arrived at the park, located at 110 Simcoe Street South, they discovered a male with critical injuries. The suspects had already fled the scene.

Police say the injured person was initially taken to a local hospital, where his condition was deemed critical. He was subsequently transported to a trauma centre in the Toronto area.

So far, no suspect descriptions have been released.

Police are seeking any video footage related to the alleged assault, and investigators are looking to speak to anyone who may have information about the incident.