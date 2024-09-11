Police searching for man wanted in Scarborough shooting this summer

Police are searching for a 42-year-old man in connection with a shooting in Scarborough earlier this summer.

Investigators say around 3 a.m. on July 1, a man walked into an establishment in the Savarin Street and Danforth Road area and got into a physical altercation with a woman.

Police say he allegedly shot the woman before fleeing the scene.

The woman was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say John Reid of no fixed address is facing several firearms-related charges including discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life. He’s described as five-foot-eight and 191 pounds.