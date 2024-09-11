Family calls treatment of loved one at Brampton Civic Hospital ‘distressing’

Joginder Singh Kaler
Before and after photos of Joginder Singh Kaler. WORLD SIKH ORGANIZATION OF CANADA/HO

By Michelle Mackey

Posted September 11, 2024 9:49 pm.

The family of a Sikh man being treated in Brampton Civic Hospital say staff shaved his beard without their permission, violating his religious beliefs as he lay unconscious.

Joginder Singh Kaler maintains Sikh articles of faith so his family says they told hospital staff not to shave his beard. But when they went to visit the 85-year-old, who is being treated for a serious fall, they were shocked by what they saw.

“He was clean-shaven. That was quite the sight …we were so hurt,” Jasjit Dhaliwal, Kaler’s son-in-law, tells CityNews adding they have yet to receive an apology.

The World Sikh Organization of Canada (WSO) says practicing Sikhs don’t cut or remove their hair or their beards and for someone to do so without consent is a violation.

“It’s an attack on someone’s dignity and to appear this way, it’s actually very troublesome,” Balpreet Singh Boparai, legal counsel for the WSO tells CityNews. “The family has courageously agreed to take this story forward and to allow pictures of their father to be published.”

Dhaliwal says the family hopes that by publicizing the story the same thing won’t happen to someone else.

“Even the fact that the family still doesn’t know how or why this happened and it’s now been two weeks, that just shows that the hospital doesn’t understand the significance of these articles of faith and they don’t know how deeply hurtful their actions are,” said Boparai.

William Osler Health System, which operates the hospital, says it is investigating the situation.

“Osler strives to deliver safe and compassionate care for every patient we serve, and we are sorry and deeply concerned when we do not meet the standard our patients and their families expect and deserve,” the hospital said in a statement to CityNews. “Osler respects the religious rights and freedoms of all Canadians, and supports a positive, inclusive, and safe environment while caring for our community and each other with kindness, empathy and understanding.”

The WSO says they want better education for hospital staff, particularly because Brampton has the highest Sikh population in Canada, adding they’ve offered to provide assistance or training but the offer has never been accepted.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadians find tip requests inappropriate for retail purchases, take-out food orders: Poll
Canadians find tip requests inappropriate for retail purchases, take-out food orders: Poll

We've all been there. You make a purchase at a store or pop into a restaurant to grab your take-out order and you're suddenly presented with a device asking how much you'd like to tip. Tipping has long...

3h ago

Police release frightening video of failed Markham carjacking attempt
Police release frightening video of failed Markham carjacking attempt

York Regional Police have released security video of a scary carjacking attempt that took place in Markham last month. It happened on Saturday, Aug. 31, at around 8 p.m. at a parking garage in the Enterprise...

7h ago

TTC begins eliminating 'no-tap' Presto gates at subway stations to reduce fare evasion
TTC begins eliminating 'no-tap' Presto gates at subway stations to reduce fare evasion

TTC staff say they've begun removing 'no-tap' Presto fare gates at subway stations, starting with Line 4 Sheppard, due to fare evasion.

7h ago

Police searching for man wanted in Scarborough shooting this summer
Police searching for man wanted in Scarborough shooting this summer

Police are searching for a 42-year-old man in connection with a shooting in Scarborough earlier this summer. Investigators say around 3 a.m. on July 1, a man walked into an establishment in the Savarin...

2h ago

Top Stories

Canadians find tip requests inappropriate for retail purchases, take-out food orders: Poll
Canadians find tip requests inappropriate for retail purchases, take-out food orders: Poll

We've all been there. You make a purchase at a store or pop into a restaurant to grab your take-out order and you're suddenly presented with a device asking how much you'd like to tip. Tipping has long...

3h ago

Police release frightening video of failed Markham carjacking attempt
Police release frightening video of failed Markham carjacking attempt

York Regional Police have released security video of a scary carjacking attempt that took place in Markham last month. It happened on Saturday, Aug. 31, at around 8 p.m. at a parking garage in the Enterprise...

7h ago

TTC begins eliminating 'no-tap' Presto gates at subway stations to reduce fare evasion
TTC begins eliminating 'no-tap' Presto gates at subway stations to reduce fare evasion

TTC staff say they've begun removing 'no-tap' Presto fare gates at subway stations, starting with Line 4 Sheppard, due to fare evasion.

7h ago

Police searching for man wanted in Scarborough shooting this summer
Police searching for man wanted in Scarborough shooting this summer

Police are searching for a 42-year-old man in connection with a shooting in Scarborough earlier this summer. Investigators say around 3 a.m. on July 1, a man walked into an establishment in the Savarin...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Canadians find tip requests inappropriate for retail, fast food: poll
Canadians find tip requests inappropriate for retail, fast food: poll

Where is it ok to ask for a tip? A new poll finds that there are some places where Canadians find tip requests inappropriate. Erica Natividad with the details.

4h ago

1:33
YRP looking for two suspects in attempted carjacking in Markham
YRP looking for two suspects in attempted carjacking in Markham

York Regional Police are on the hunt for two suspects following an attempted carjacking in Markham last month. The victim was not seriously injured.

8h ago

2:06
Revue Cinema to remain open thanks to new deal with landlords
Revue Cinema to remain open thanks to new deal with landlords

Toronto's historic Revue Cinema has inked a new 5-year lease agreement, ensuring it remains open after a summer of legal wrangling and negotiations. Michelle Mackey reports.

22h ago

1:55
Art exhibit highlights the need for living organ donors
Art exhibit highlights the need for living organ donors

There are thousands of people across the country desperately waiting for an organ transplant. An art exhibit in Yorkville is highlighting the need for living donors. Audra Brown with how they're hoping people will "leave a mark, and save a life".

23h ago

2:08
NDP Caucus meets In Montreal
NDP Caucus meets In Montreal

NDP Caucus Meets In Montreal, Trying To Find Redlines In Upcoming Sitting Of Parliament
More Videos