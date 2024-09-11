Family calls treatment of loved one at Brampton Civic Hospital ‘distressing’

The family of a Sikh man being treated in Brampton Civic Hospital say staff shaved his beard without their permission, violating his religious beliefs as he lay unconscious.

Joginder Singh Kaler maintains Sikh articles of faith so his family says they told hospital staff not to shave his beard. But when they went to visit the 85-year-old, who is being treated for a serious fall, they were shocked by what they saw.

“He was clean-shaven. That was quite the sight …we were so hurt,” Jasjit Dhaliwal, Kaler’s son-in-law, tells CityNews adding they have yet to receive an apology.

The World Sikh Organization of Canada (WSO) says practicing Sikhs don’t cut or remove their hair or their beards and for someone to do so without consent is a violation.

“It’s an attack on someone’s dignity and to appear this way, it’s actually very troublesome,” Balpreet Singh Boparai, legal counsel for the WSO tells CityNews. “The family has courageously agreed to take this story forward and to allow pictures of their father to be published.”

Dhaliwal says the family hopes that by publicizing the story the same thing won’t happen to someone else.

“Even the fact that the family still doesn’t know how or why this happened and it’s now been two weeks, that just shows that the hospital doesn’t understand the significance of these articles of faith and they don’t know how deeply hurtful their actions are,” said Boparai.

William Osler Health System, which operates the hospital, says it is investigating the situation.

“Osler strives to deliver safe and compassionate care for every patient we serve, and we are sorry and deeply concerned when we do not meet the standard our patients and their families expect and deserve,” the hospital said in a statement to CityNews. “Osler respects the religious rights and freedoms of all Canadians, and supports a positive, inclusive, and safe environment while caring for our community and each other with kindness, empathy and understanding.”

The WSO says they want better education for hospital staff, particularly because Brampton has the highest Sikh population in Canada, adding they’ve offered to provide assistance or training but the offer has never been accepted.