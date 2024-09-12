Female cyclist in critical condition following hit-and-run in Brampton

Peel paramedics
Peel Regional Paramedic Services. Photo: Flickr.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 12, 2024 6:12 am.

A female cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Brampton last night.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said it happened around 9 p.m. on Wednesday in the Steeles Avenue West area and the northbound Highway 410 ramp.

A 33-year-old female cyclist was hit by a vehicle on the roadway, with police telling 680News Radio the impact sent her flying off her bike about 15 feet through the air.

The woman was treated for life-threatening head injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where she remains in critical condition. She was not wearing a helmet at the time.

The driver did not remain at the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Family calls treatment of loved one at Brampton Civic Hospital 'distressing'
Family calls treatment of loved one at Brampton Civic Hospital 'distressing'

The family of a Sikh man being treated in Brampton Civic Hospital say staff shaved his beard without their permission, violating his religious beliefs as he lay unconscious. Joginder Singh Kaler maintains...

8h ago

More layoffs coming for employees who worked at Ontario Science Centre
More layoffs coming for employees who worked at Ontario Science Centre

More workers at the Ontario Science Centre are set to lose their jobs as the abruptly shuttered east-Toronto attraction contemplates a move to a temporary home, potentially in a neighbouring city. Dexterra...

2h ago

Flying with Air Canada next week? What you need to know about rebookings and refunds
Flying with Air Canada next week? What you need to know about rebookings and refunds

You're packing your bags but still don't know if Air Canada will be taking you to your planned destination. Calgary-based travel agent Lesley Keyter says she's been fielding questions from people travelling...

2h ago

1 person critically injured following altercation in Etobicoke
1 person critically injured following altercation in Etobicoke

One person has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a fight broke out between a group of people in Etobicoke. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were called to the area of...

8m ago

Top Stories

Family calls treatment of loved one at Brampton Civic Hospital 'distressing'
Family calls treatment of loved one at Brampton Civic Hospital 'distressing'

The family of a Sikh man being treated in Brampton Civic Hospital say staff shaved his beard without their permission, violating his religious beliefs as he lay unconscious. Joginder Singh Kaler maintains...

8h ago

More layoffs coming for employees who worked at Ontario Science Centre
More layoffs coming for employees who worked at Ontario Science Centre

More workers at the Ontario Science Centre are set to lose their jobs as the abruptly shuttered east-Toronto attraction contemplates a move to a temporary home, potentially in a neighbouring city. Dexterra...

2h ago

Flying with Air Canada next week? What you need to know about rebookings and refunds
Flying with Air Canada next week? What you need to know about rebookings and refunds

You're packing your bags but still don't know if Air Canada will be taking you to your planned destination. Calgary-based travel agent Lesley Keyter says she's been fielding questions from people travelling...

2h ago

1 person critically injured following altercation in Etobicoke
1 person critically injured following altercation in Etobicoke

One person has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a fight broke out between a group of people in Etobicoke. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were called to the area of...

8m ago

Most Watched Today

2:34
Sikh man shaved without consent at Brampton Civic Hospital: family
Sikh man shaved without consent at Brampton Civic Hospital: family

The family of a Sikh patient says his religious beliefs were violated at Brampton Civic Hospital when he was shaved without consent. Michelle Mackey reports.

9h ago

2:44
Beyond the courtroom: the call for support for sexual assault victims
Beyond the courtroom: the call for support for sexual assault victims

The ruling for the Peter Nygard case in Toronto was handed down earlier this week, but advocates say a conviction and sentence is just one component to helping sexual assault victims find closure. Afua Baah has the details.

13h ago

2:48
Memorial to fallen children grows
Memorial to fallen children grows

The Survivors' Secretariat in Six Nations of the Grand River has found new information about the number of children who died while students of Mohawk Institute Residential School. David Zura explains how this changes their September memorial.

13h ago

2:35
Canadians find tip requests inappropriate for retail, fast food: poll
Canadians find tip requests inappropriate for retail, fast food: poll

Where is it ok to ask for a tip? A new poll finds that there are some places where Canadians find tip requests inappropriate. Erica Natividad with the details.

13h ago

2:38
Toronto's Hugh's Room looks to community for support to keep new home
Toronto's Hugh's Room looks to community for support to keep new home

After weathering many ups and downs, one of Toronto's beloved live music venues is once again turning to the community for support to ensure they keep their new home, purchased just last year. Dilshad Burman reports.

15h ago

More Videos