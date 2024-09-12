Female cyclist in critical condition following hit-and-run in Brampton

A female cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Brampton last night.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said it happened around 9 p.m. on Wednesday in the Steeles Avenue West area and the northbound Highway 410 ramp.

A 33-year-old female cyclist was hit by a vehicle on the roadway, with police telling 680News Radio the impact sent her flying off her bike about 15 feet through the air.

The woman was treated for life-threatening head injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where she remains in critical condition. She was not wearing a helmet at the time.

The driver did not remain at the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.