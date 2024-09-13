Man found in car suffering from gunshot wound in Etobicoke

A man has been rushed to hospital in serious condition following a daytime shooting in Etobicoke.

Police were called to Islington Avenue just south of Bergamot Avenue after 3:30 p.m. Friday where they located a man inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

Photos from the scene show at least four bullet holes visible on a silver sedan stopped in the southbound lanes of the roadway.

Paramedics say the man was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

There was no immediate word on any suspect descriptions.