Man found in car suffering from gunshot wound in Etobicoke

A silver sedan shows signs of gunfire with at least four bullet holes visible
A silver sedan shows signs of gunfire with at least four bullet holes visible in the southbound lanes of Islington Avenue near Bergamot Avenue on Sept. 13, 2024. CITYNEWS/Tony Fera

By John Marchesan

Posted September 13, 2024 4:13 pm.

Last Updated September 13, 2024 4:58 pm.

A man has been rushed to hospital in serious condition following a daytime shooting in Etobicoke.

Police were called to Islington Avenue just south of Bergamot Avenue after 3:30 p.m. Friday where they located a man inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

Photos from the scene show at least four bullet holes visible on a silver sedan stopped in the southbound lanes of the roadway.

Paramedics say the man was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

There was no immediate word on any suspect descriptions.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Leslie Lookout Park, newest Toronto waterfront public space, ready to open
Leslie Lookout Park, newest Toronto waterfront public space, ready to open

Leslie Lookout Park is located just east of downtown Toronto on Leslie Street and south of Commissioners Street. It will open on Sept. 14.

0m ago

Police investigate shooting near Oakwood and St. Clair
Police investigate shooting near Oakwood and St. Clair

Toronto police are investigating a shooting in the city's northwest end that led to at least one school being placed under a lockdown on Friday afternoon. Police responded to the area of St. Clair Avenue...

12m ago

More complaints about engine replacement process for some Ford vehicles
More complaints about engine replacement process for some Ford vehicles

A past Speakers Corner report about delays one Oakville couple was experiencing in getting their faulty engine replaced prompted many of you to reach out to us to report the same problem. Back in August...

5h ago

Arbitrator awards Ontario doctors 10% increase in 1st year of new deal
Arbitrator awards Ontario doctors 10% increase in 1st year of new deal

An arbitrator has awarded Ontario's doctors a nearly 10-per-cent compensation increase for the first year of their new Physician Services Agreement. The province is in the midst of negotiations with...

2h ago

Top Stories

Leslie Lookout Park, newest Toronto waterfront public space, ready to open
Leslie Lookout Park, newest Toronto waterfront public space, ready to open

Leslie Lookout Park is located just east of downtown Toronto on Leslie Street and south of Commissioners Street. It will open on Sept. 14.

0m ago

Police investigate shooting near Oakwood and St. Clair
Police investigate shooting near Oakwood and St. Clair

Toronto police are investigating a shooting in the city's northwest end that led to at least one school being placed under a lockdown on Friday afternoon. Police responded to the area of St. Clair Avenue...

12m ago

More complaints about engine replacement process for some Ford vehicles
More complaints about engine replacement process for some Ford vehicles

A past Speakers Corner report about delays one Oakville couple was experiencing in getting their faulty engine replaced prompted many of you to reach out to us to report the same problem. Back in August...

5h ago

Arbitrator awards Ontario doctors 10% increase in 1st year of new deal
Arbitrator awards Ontario doctors 10% increase in 1st year of new deal

An arbitrator has awarded Ontario's doctors a nearly 10-per-cent compensation increase for the first year of their new Physician Services Agreement. The province is in the midst of negotiations with...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:40
More customers speak out about engine replacement issues
More customers speak out about engine replacement issues

A past Speakers Corner report about delays one Oakville couple was experiencing in getting their faulty engine replaced prompted many of you to reach out to us to report the same problem.

3h ago

1:28
TIFF day 8 premieres ‘Shell'
TIFF day 8 premieres ‘Shell'

How far would you go to stay young and attractive. Melissa Nakhavoly with a film premiere at TIFF that has movie goers pondering that question.

18h ago

2:31
Randy Bachman premieres 'Takin' Care of Business' at TIFF
Randy Bachman premieres 'Takin' Care of Business' at TIFF

CityNews' Music Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke to Rock n' Roll legend Randy Bachman about his new documentary that premiered at TIFF called 'Takin' Care of Business'.

23h ago

1:43
70 years of setting Guinness world records
70 years of setting Guinness world records

The latest edition of the Guinness World Record book has been released and two Torontonians have snagged a title each. Audra Brown is speaking with them about the incredible efforts that made them world record holders.

23h ago

2:56
Business Report: SpaceX holds first private spacewalk
Business Report: SpaceX holds first private spacewalk

It was an historic day in outer space, where SpaceX held the first ever commercial spacewalk. Plus, Air Transat is struggling to meet its bottom line and Microsoft is cutting job in its video game division. Ari Rabinovitch reports.

More Videos