Boy, 16, among 2 charged in armed Richmond Hill home invasion

A 16-year-old boy is among two suspects who were charged in an armed home invasion in Richmond Hill as police search for a third culprit.

At around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, York Regional Police Service (YRPS) officers responded to a home in the area of Rothbury Road and Gamble Road for the reports of a home invasion.

It’s alleged three suspects entered the residence by smashing the rear glass door and confronted the homeowners with firearms. The group then fled the area in the victim’s Lamborghini. No physical injuries were reported.

A few hours later, police located the stolen Lamborghini parked with the suspect’s vehicle, described as a white Range Rover, in the area of Grover Hill Avenue and Frank Endean Road.

Two suspects were taken into custody at the scene, while at least one additional suspect remains wanted. Police learned that the Range Rover had been stolen in a carjacking in Toronto on Tuesday.

Police said 19-year-old Dilraj Bal of Woodstock, Ont. and a 16-year-old boy from Brampton were charged with robbery using a restricted firearm, disguise with intent, and two counts each of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Authorities said Bal was on a probation order at the time of his arrest, and the young offender is on bail for past robbery charges.

The outstanding male suspect is described as approximately 20 years old, five feet eight inches tall, and was last seen wearing a black balaclava, black hooded sweater, grey athletic pants with black stripes down the legs, and black shoes.