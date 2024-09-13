Boy, 16, among 2 charged in armed Richmond Hill home invasion

Richmond Hill home invasion
Dilraj Bal, 19, of Woodstock, Ont., (left) was among two people charged in an armed home invasion in Richmond Hill. Photo: YRPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 13, 2024 10:25 am.

A 16-year-old boy is among two suspects who were charged in an armed home invasion in Richmond Hill as police search for a third culprit.

At around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, York Regional Police Service (YRPS) officers responded to a home in the area of Rothbury Road and Gamble Road for the reports of a home invasion.

It’s alleged three suspects entered the residence by smashing the rear glass door and confronted the homeowners with firearms. The group then fled the area in the victim’s Lamborghini. No physical injuries were reported.

VIDEO

A few hours later, police located the stolen Lamborghini parked with the suspect’s vehicle, described as a white Range Rover, in the area of Grover Hill Avenue and Frank Endean Road. 

Two suspects were taken into custody at the scene, while at least one additional suspect remains wanted. Police learned that the Range Rover had been stolen in a carjacking in Toronto on Tuesday.

Police said 19-year-old Dilraj Bal of Woodstock, Ont. and a 16-year-old boy from Brampton were charged with robbery using a restricted firearm, disguise with intent, and two counts each of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Authorities said Bal was on a probation order at the time of his arrest, and the young offender is on bail for past robbery charges.

The outstanding male suspect is described as approximately 20 years old, five feet eight inches tall, and was last seen wearing a black balaclava, black hooded sweater, grey athletic pants with black stripes down the legs, and black shoes.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

More complaints about engine replacement process for some Ford vehicles
More complaints about engine replacement process for some Ford vehicles

A past Speakers Corner report about delays one Oakville couple was experiencing in getting their faulty engine replaced prompted many of you to reach out to us to report the same problem. Back in August...

Speakers Corner

49m ago

Oakwood Collegiate under lockdown as police investigate nearby shooting
Oakwood Collegiate under lockdown as police investigate nearby shooting

Toronto police say a school in the city's northwest end is under lockdown as officers investigate a nearby shooting. Police responded to the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Oakwood Avenue just after...

3m ago

Chances of disruption increasing as Air Canada pilot talks near deadline
Chances of disruption increasing as Air Canada pilot talks near deadline

Air Canada says some operations will start to be affected today as time is running out before a potential shutdown because of a labour dispute with its pilots. On Thursday, the airline called for the...

4h ago

Ontario's top court dismisses application for bail from Jacob Hoggard
Ontario's top court dismisses application for bail from Jacob Hoggard

TORONTO — A justice with Ontario's Appeal Court has dismissed an application for bail from Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard as he tries to appeal his sexual assault conviction at the country's top court. Justice...

22m ago

Top Stories

More complaints about engine replacement process for some Ford vehicles
More complaints about engine replacement process for some Ford vehicles

A past Speakers Corner report about delays one Oakville couple was experiencing in getting their faulty engine replaced prompted many of you to reach out to us to report the same problem. Back in August...

Speakers Corner

49m ago

Oakwood Collegiate under lockdown as police investigate nearby shooting
Oakwood Collegiate under lockdown as police investigate nearby shooting

Toronto police say a school in the city's northwest end is under lockdown as officers investigate a nearby shooting. Police responded to the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Oakwood Avenue just after...

3m ago

Chances of disruption increasing as Air Canada pilot talks near deadline
Chances of disruption increasing as Air Canada pilot talks near deadline

Air Canada says some operations will start to be affected today as time is running out before a potential shutdown because of a labour dispute with its pilots. On Thursday, the airline called for the...

4h ago

Ontario's top court dismisses application for bail from Jacob Hoggard
Ontario's top court dismisses application for bail from Jacob Hoggard

TORONTO — A justice with Ontario's Appeal Court has dismissed an application for bail from Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard as he tries to appeal his sexual assault conviction at the country's top court. Justice...

22m ago

Most Watched Today

1:28
TIFF day 8 premieres ‘Shell'
TIFF day 8 premieres ‘Shell'

How far would you go to stay young and attractive. Melissa Nakhavoly with a film premiere at TIFF that has movie goers pondering that question.

13h ago

1:43
70 years of setting Guinness world records
70 years of setting Guinness world records

The latest edition of the Guinness World Record book has been released and two Torontonians have snagged a title each. Audra Brown is speaking with them about the incredible efforts that made them world record holders.

18h ago

2:56
Business Report: SpaceX holds first private spacewalk
Business Report: SpaceX holds first private spacewalk

It was an historic day in outer space, where SpaceX held the first ever commercial spacewalk. Plus, Air Transat is struggling to meet its bottom line and Microsoft is cutting job in its video game division. Ari Rabinovitch reports.

19h ago

2:34
Sikh man shaved without consent at Brampton Civic Hospital: family
Sikh man shaved without consent at Brampton Civic Hospital: family

The family of a Sikh patient says his religious beliefs were violated at Brampton Civic Hospital when he was shaved without consent. Michelle Mackey reports.

2:17
Poilievre will table non-confidence motion ASAP
Poilievre will table non-confidence motion ASAP

Pierre Poilievre says the Conservatives will table a non-confidence motion ASAP, hoping to trigger an election. Poilievre adds if the NDP wants people to believe they're no longer helping the Liberals, they'll support the Tories.
More Videos