Westway Centre mall evacuated after gas leak

Customers and staff at the Westway Centre mall in Etobicoke were forced to evacuate on Saturday morning due to a gas leak.

The evacuation took place just after 10 a.m.

Toronto Fire Services said a maintenance crew was working on a gas meter that was malfunctioning and caused the gas to leak.

Officials say all stores were evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Fire crews are monitoring the air quality while Enbridge Gas works to cap the lines.

The Westway Centre mall is located in Etobicoke near Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road.