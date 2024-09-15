Canada’s Eugene and Dan Levy set to become first father-son duo to host Emmys

Daniel Levy and Eugene Levy pose for a photo after winning the Award for "Best Comedy Series" at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 31, 2019. The Canadian father-and-son duo will host the Emmy Awards ceremony tonight, which airs on CTV at 8 p.m. ET.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted September 15, 2024 6:00 am.

Last Updated September 15, 2024 7:19 am.

Canada’s Eugene and Dan Levy will make history as the first father-son duo to host the Emmy Awards tonight.

The stars and co-creators of CBC’s “Schitt’s Creek” take the reins as several Canadians compete for trophies, including D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai and Martin Short.

Hamilton’s Short is up for best comedy actor for his role in “Only Murders in the Building,” while Toronto’s Woon-A-Tai chases the same title for his turn in “Reservation Dogs.”

Other nominated Canadians include Fort Erie, Ont.’s Matty Matheson for the culinary dramedy “The Bear,” which he executive produces.

The Levys swept the 2020 Emmys when “Schitt’s Creek” claimed the best comedy trophy and they each earned acting trophies, while Dan also scooped hardware for writing and directing.

The Emmy Awards will be broadcast from Los Angeles tonight on ABC and CTV.

The nominees for best talk series include Toronto’s Lorne Michaels, the executive producer of NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” and Montreal’s Barry Julien, the co-executive producer of CBS’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Michaels is also up for best scripted variety series as executive producer of “Saturday Night Live.”

Ahead of the bash, Woon-A-Tai said he’s “honoured” his Indigenous-led show — also up for best comedy Sunday — is being recognized by the television academy after being snubbed for its first two seasons.

“(Indigenous people) are great storytellers and we’ve been telling stories and been in the film industry since the beginning,” he said.

“We’re finally pushing that button and we’re finally pushing ourselves through that door.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2024.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

