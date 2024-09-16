Toronto police officer seriously injured after being slashed in the arm
Posted September 16, 2024 2:24 pm.
Last Updated September 16, 2024 2:53 pm.
Toronto police say an officer has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being slashed in the arm.
It happened near Spadina Road and Dupont Street around 1:15 p.m. on Monday.
Police say the officer was responding to a person in crisis when they were slashed. According to paramedics, the officer’s injuries are not life-threatening.
Police confirm a woman who was arrested at the scene was the person in crisis that officers initially responded to.
No further details have been released.