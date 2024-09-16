Toronto police officer seriously injured after being slashed in the arm

Toronto police say an officer has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being slashed in the arm.

It happened near Spadina Road and Dupont Street around 1:15 p.m. on Monday.

Police say the officer was responding to a person in crisis when they were slashed. According to paramedics, the officer’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Police confirm a woman who was arrested at the scene was the person in crisis that officers initially responded to.

No further details have been released.