Former CFLer, current MPP Neil Lumsden to donate his brain for CTE research

Canadian Football Hall of Famer Neil Lumsden has announced he is donating his brain to the Concussion Legacy Foundation Canada to assist with research into chronic traumatic encephalopathy, better known as CTE.

Researchers say CTE is a brain disorder likely caused by repeated head injuries, often occurring in contact sports such as football. Unfortunately, the only way to definitively diagnose CTE is after death during an autopsy of the brain.

“As a former professional player, I understand the importance of this issue. That’s why today I’m announcing that I will be donating my brain – just not today – to concussion research,” said Lumsden, a four-time Grey Cup winner and MPP of Hamilton East—Stoney Creek who also serves as the Minister of Sport in Doug Ford’s government.

Lumsden says traumatic brain injuries are an unfortunate reality of contact sports, adding that funding announced on Wednesday will be used to help generate prevention and treatment methods across the province.

“All players, coaches, trainers, spectators, educators must be empowered to recognize the signs and symptoms of a concussion,” said Lumsden. “This knowledge can and does save lives.”

Lumsden admitted he has had multiple concussions over the course of his career in the CFL but unlike many of his teammates, has not suffered long-term effects. He adds that he hopes his donation will help answer the question as to why that is and inspire others to contribute towards concussion prevention and research.

The 71-year-old Lumsden won a Vanier Cup with the University of Ottawa in 1975. He went on to play 10 CFL seasons with the Toronto Argonauts (1976-78), Hamilton Tiger-Cats (1978-79) and Edmonton (1980-85), where he won three Grey Cups before adding a fourth CFL title as Hamilton’s general manager in 1999.