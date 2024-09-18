Toronto teen arrested in child luring investigation

Toronto Police Service shoulder badge
Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By Meredith Bond

Posted September 18, 2024 8:07 pm.

Last Updated September 18, 2024 8:08 pm.

A teenager has been arrested in connection with a child luring investigation by Toronto police.

Officers with the Internet Child Exploitation unit began an investigation into allegations a suspect had been communicating with a person under the age of 16 online between Dec. 1, 2023 and June 3, 2024.

It’s alleged the suspect would communicate with the victim using social media and online gaming platforms using the usernames Tjr-m Tyty and Who_IS_Swift-_-.

The suspect allegedly made inappropriate comments toward the victim and also sent explicit images to the victim.

On September 18, Tyler Rojas-March, 18, of Toronto was arrested and charged with three counts of luring a child under 16 years, invitation to sexual touching, attempted sexual assault, attempted sexual interference and make sexually explicit images available to a person under 16 years.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 19.

