US wants more clarity from Ukraine on possible use of long-range weapons

Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force of the U.S. Gen. CQ Brown, from left, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov attend a meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany, Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. (Andreas Arnold/dpa via AP)

By Lolita C. Baldor And Aamer Madhani, The Associated Press

Posted September 18, 2024 2:01 pm.

Last Updated September 18, 2024 2:11 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration still is not convinced that it should give Ukraine the authority to launch long-range missiles deeper into Russia, and U.S. officials say they are seeking more detailed information about how Kyiv would use the weapons and how they fit into the broader strategy for the war.

U.S. officials said they have asked Ukraine to spell out more clearly its combat objectives, as President Joe Biden prepares to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy next week.

Administration officials are concerned that loosening restrictions on the use of the weapons would have limited impact and come with great risk. Russian President Vladimir Putin last week warned that Russia would be “at war” with the United States and its NATO allies if they allow Ukraine to use the long-range weapons.

U.S. defense officials have repeatedly argued that the long-range missiles are limited in number and that Ukraine already is using its own long-range drones to hit targets farther into Russia. That capability was evidenced by a Ukrainian drone strike overnight that hit a large military depot, causing a huge blaze, in a town 500 kilometers (300 miles) from the border.

Ukrainian leaders, however, say they need permission to strike weapons depots, airfields and military bases far from the border to motivate Russia to seek peace. The U.S. allows Ukraine to use American-provided weapons in more limited, cross-border strikes to counter attacks by Russian forces.

The U.S. is coming under mounting pressure from NATO allies who believe Ukraine should be the one to decide how and where it uses the weapons and how it fights its own war. A senior U.S. official said the subject came up during meetings of NATO defense chiefs in Europe over the weekend — attended by Gen. CQ Brown, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff — and that most advocated in favor of the change.

The U.S. officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

Ukraine is pressing to use U.S.-supplied Army Tactical Missile Systems, or ATACMS, and British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles to hit deeper into Russia. Biden discussed the issue during a meeting last week with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

U.S. officials familiar with discussions said they believed Starmer was seeking Biden’s approval to allow Ukraine to use the Storm Shadow missiles for expanded strikes in Russia. Biden’s approval may be needed because Storm Shadow components are made in the U.S. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to share the status of private conversations.

Starmer said talks would continue when global leaders convene for the U.N. General Assembly gathering next week. Biden’s meeting with Zelenskyy is expected to happen late next week after the U.S. president returns from the U.N.

A senior U.S. official said the U.S. wants to help Ukraine shape its combat objectives for the war and the use of long-range weapons.

On Saturday, the head of NATO’s military committee said Ukraine has the solid legal and military right to strike deep inside Russia to gain combat advantage. Speaking in Prague at the close of the meeting of the alliance’s military chiefs, Adm. Rob Bauer of the Netherlands said, “Every nation that is attacked has the right to defend itself. And that right doesn’t stop at the border of your own nation.”

Lt. Gen. Karel Řehka, chief of the General Staff of the Czech Armed Forces, made it clear his nation places no such weapons restrictions on Kyiv.

“We believe that the Ukrainians should decide themselves how to use it,” Řehka said.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, however, has consistently pushed back on the idea that long-range strikes would be a game-changer.

“I don’t believe one capability is going to be decisive, and I stand by that comment,” Austin said, noting that Ukraine has other means to strike long-range targets.

Lolita C. Baldor And Aamer Madhani, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman wanted for stealing Porsche during daytime meet up in Mississauga, video released
Woman wanted for stealing Porsche during daytime meet up in Mississauga, video released

Warning: This article contains video that some readers might find disturbing. Peel Regional Police (PRP) have released shocking video footage of a female suspect who met up with the seller of a...

1h ago

2 dead after shooting at park in Keswick: police
2 dead after shooting at park in Keswick: police

Two people were found dead in a park in Keswick after police responded to reports of shots fired on Wednesday morning. Officers were notified about the sound of gunshots at around 7:28 a.m. near Bayview...

47m ago

Ottawa announces it's further reducing the number of international student permits
Ottawa announces it's further reducing the number of international student permits

OTTAWA — The Liberal government will slash the number of international student visas it processes by another 10 per cent. The government says the new target for 2025 and 2026 will be 437,000 permits....

1h ago

Toronto police officer charged with assault stemming from February incident
Toronto police officer charged with assault stemming from February incident

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has charged a Toronto police officer with assault in connection with the serious injury of a man back in February 2024. Details surrounding the incident that led...

32m ago

Top Stories

Woman wanted for stealing Porsche during daytime meet up in Mississauga, video released
Woman wanted for stealing Porsche during daytime meet up in Mississauga, video released

Warning: This article contains video that some readers might find disturbing. Peel Regional Police (PRP) have released shocking video footage of a female suspect who met up with the seller of a...

1h ago

2 dead after shooting at park in Keswick: police
2 dead after shooting at park in Keswick: police

Two people were found dead in a park in Keswick after police responded to reports of shots fired on Wednesday morning. Officers were notified about the sound of gunshots at around 7:28 a.m. near Bayview...

47m ago

Ottawa announces it's further reducing the number of international student permits
Ottawa announces it's further reducing the number of international student permits

OTTAWA — The Liberal government will slash the number of international student visas it processes by another 10 per cent. The government says the new target for 2025 and 2026 will be 437,000 permits....

1h ago

Toronto police officer charged with assault stemming from February incident
Toronto police officer charged with assault stemming from February incident

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has charged a Toronto police officer with assault in connection with the serious injury of a man back in February 2024. Details surrounding the incident that led...

32m ago

Most Watched Today

1:29
Woman steals Porsche from driveway, runs man over in Mississauga
Woman steals Porsche from driveway, runs man over in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police are searching for a female suspect who met up with a man at his Mississauga residence to inquire about a Porsche for sale. The video shows the woman quickly reversing from the driveway and running over the man.

3h ago

1:04
1 dead in Scarborough apartment fire
1 dead in Scarborough apartment fire

Officials say one person was killed in a two-alarm apartment building fire in Scarborough. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

10h ago

1:55
Two men killed in North York shooting
Two men killed in North York shooting

Two men in their twenties are dead after police say they were shot following an altercation at a residential complex. Michelle Mackey reports from the scene near Jane and Driftwood.

17h ago

1:29
Harris fields questions from Black journalists
Harris fields questions from Black journalists

Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris has participated in an interview with members of the National Association of Black Journalists. As Julia Benbrook explains, the sit-down comes after Donald Trump stirred controversy with the same group.

23h ago

2:23
Liberals lose another seat, NDP hold Elmwood-Transcona
Liberals lose another seat, NDP hold Elmwood-Transcona

Held by the Liberals for 9 years, the riding of LaSalle—Émard—Verdun now has a Bloc Québécois MP. Meanwhile, the NDP hold onto the Winnipeg riding of Elmwood-Transcona - while the Conservatives continue to call for a general election.

22h ago

More Videos