Paul McCartney to open newly renovated TD Coliseum in Hamilton with November concert

FILE - Paul McCartney performs at the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, on June 25, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 10, 2025 8:30 am.

Last Updated July 10, 2025 9:17 am.

Music legend Paul McCartney will take the stage in Hamilton this fall to help usher in a new era for one of the city’s iconic concert venues.

On Nov. 21, 2025, McCartney will perform at the grand opening of the newly transformed TD Coliseum as part of his acclaimed Got Back tour.

The Hamilton concert will be McCartney’s only Ontario stop on the 2025 leg of the tour, making it one of the most anticipated live music events of the year for fans across the province.

McCartney will also perform for two nights in Montreal on Nov. 17 and Nov. 18 at the Bell Centre.

The Hamilton date coincides with the unveiling of the fully renovated TD Coliseum—formerly known as FirstOntario Centre—following a years-long redevelopment aimed at modernizing the arena and revitalizing the city’s downtown core.

The Got Back tour marks McCartney’s first extensive run through North America since 2022, when he played 16 sold-out shows in the U.S., culminating in a historic headlining performance at the Glastonbury Festival.

Tickets go on sale to the public on July 18 at 10 a.m. ET. For information, visit tdcoliseum.com

