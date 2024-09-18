White House hosts first meeting with Trump, Harris transition teams

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump shakes hands with Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris during an ABC News presidential debate at the National Constitution Center, Tuesday, Sept.10, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

By Zeke Miller, The Associated Press

Posted September 18, 2024 10:02 am.

Last Updated September 18, 2024 10:36 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Representatives for former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris ‘ transition teams met for the first time at the White House, the Biden administration announced Wednesday, as the outgoing administration plans to smooth the handoff to whomever wins in November.

Chief of Staff Jeffrey Zients hosted a meeting Tuesday of the White House Transition Coordinating Committee — the government’s senior-most transition planning group — and for the first time this year included Harris and Trump aides. The meeting and invitation to both parties’ representatives are required under the Presidential Transition Act, which mandates that the designated candidate representatives serve in an advisory capacity.

The Roosevelt Room meeting lasted about an hour, the White House said, and included updates on various transition preparations, which include plans to provide office space for the nominees, identifying acting career officials to fill vacant political appointee roles during the transition and the preparation of memos on agency operations for the eventual president elect’s team.

Zeke Miller, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Rogers acquires majority MLSE stake from Bell in $4.7B deal
Rogers acquires majority MLSE stake from Bell in $4.7B deal

Rogers Communications Inc. has acquired Bell's 37.5 per cent stake in Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) for $4.7 billion. MLSE is the parent company of the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs, the NBA's...

41m ago

Record $80M OLG Lotto Max produces two winners in Ontario, Quebec
Record $80M OLG Lotto Max produces two winners in Ontario, Quebec

Check your lottery tickets as soon as possible. Canada's richest-ever lottery jackpot has finally produced a winner, and lottery officials say there were two winning tickets matching the numbers drawn...

3h ago

Woman critically injured in DVP crash; ramps to Bayview/Bloor reopen
Woman critically injured in DVP crash; ramps to Bayview/Bloor reopen

A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash on the Don Valley Parkway (DVP). Emergency responders were called to the southbound DVP at the Bayview/Bloor off-ramp...

12m ago

Crews respond to 2-alarm fire in city's east end
Crews respond to 2-alarm fire in city's east end

Toronto fire crews responded to an active, two-alarm residential fire in the city's east end. Toronto's active fire incidents show crews were dispatched to 800 Broadview in the Danforth Avenue and Broadview...

25m ago

Top Stories

Rogers acquires majority MLSE stake from Bell in $4.7B deal
Rogers acquires majority MLSE stake from Bell in $4.7B deal

Rogers Communications Inc. has acquired Bell's 37.5 per cent stake in Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) for $4.7 billion. MLSE is the parent company of the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs, the NBA's...

41m ago

Record $80M OLG Lotto Max produces two winners in Ontario, Quebec
Record $80M OLG Lotto Max produces two winners in Ontario, Quebec

Check your lottery tickets as soon as possible. Canada's richest-ever lottery jackpot has finally produced a winner, and lottery officials say there were two winning tickets matching the numbers drawn...

3h ago

Woman critically injured in DVP crash; ramps to Bayview/Bloor reopen
Woman critically injured in DVP crash; ramps to Bayview/Bloor reopen

A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash on the Don Valley Parkway (DVP). Emergency responders were called to the southbound DVP at the Bayview/Bloor off-ramp...

12m ago

Crews respond to 2-alarm fire in city's east end
Crews respond to 2-alarm fire in city's east end

Toronto fire crews responded to an active, two-alarm residential fire in the city's east end. Toronto's active fire incidents show crews were dispatched to 800 Broadview in the Danforth Avenue and Broadview...

25m ago

Most Watched Today

1:04
1 dead in Scarborough apartment fire
1 dead in Scarborough apartment fire

Officials say one person was killed in a two-alarm apartment building fire in Scarborough. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

4h ago

1:55
Two men killed in North York shooting
Two men killed in North York shooting

Two men in their twenties are dead after police say they were shot following an altercation at a residential complex. Michelle Mackey reports from the scene near Jane and Driftwood.

12h ago

2:27
Shots fired at Midtown jewellery store...again
Shots fired at Midtown jewellery store...again

A jewellery store in Midtown is the target of an overnight shooting for the second time in as many days. Shauna Hunt on the police investigation and reaction from neighbourhood residents.

22h ago

1:58
National housing market in 'holding pattern'
National housing market in 'holding pattern'

The Canadian Real Estate Association says the number of homes sold in August fell compared to last year. Michelle Mackey is speaking with experts who say the market is in a holding pattern as buyers wait for lower rates.

2:34
Former Blue Jays Biggio and Kiermaier reunite in Atlanta
Former Blue Jays Biggio and Kiermaier reunite in Atlanta

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Atlanta Braves Cavan Biggio and Los Angeles Dodgers Kevin Kiermaier about playing for their jays and their fun rivalry off the field.
More Videos