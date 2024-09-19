TTC subway service resumes on Line 2 after oil-like substance found on tracks

TTC subway riders trying to get from the city’s east end to downtown had to rely on shuttle buses after a portion of Line 2 was down due to an oil-like substance on the subway tracks.

Toronto Fire crews were called to Castle Frank Station around 6:40 a.m. on Thursday for an oil spill but deemed that wasn’t the case.

A TTC spokesperson wrote on X that the fluid results from “intentionally applied lubricant” used to “keep track joints flexible” that made its way onto the top of the track.

This is the result of lubricant that is intentionally applied to keep track joints flexible making its way on to the top of the track. We’ll investigate how.

Meanwhile, subway service is suspended to allow us to clean it off in an abundance of caution.

65 buses running… https://t.co/FKRqRwnMLv — TTC Media Relations ???????????????? (@TTCNewsroom) September 19, 2024

Subway service was shut down between St. George and Broadview stations for the cleanup but service resumed just after 8 a.m.

“Crews have cleaned the track joint lubricant from top of tracks. We’ll look into how it got there,” a TTC spokesperson stated in an updated post on X.

No injuries were reported.