TTC subway service resumes on Line 2 after oil-like substance found on tracks

The entrance to the TTC's Castle Frank Station as seen on Sept. 19, 2024
The entrance to the TTC's Castle Frank Station as seen on Sept. 19, 2024. (Bert Dandy/CityNews)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted September 19, 2024 7:28 am.

Last Updated September 19, 2024 8:26 am.

TTC subway riders trying to get from the city’s east end to downtown had to rely on shuttle buses after a portion of Line 2 was down due to an oil-like substance on the subway tracks.

Toronto Fire crews were called to Castle Frank Station around 6:40 a.m. on Thursday for an oil spill but deemed that wasn’t the case.

A TTC spokesperson wrote on X that the fluid results from “intentionally applied lubricant” used to “keep track joints flexible” that made its way onto the top of the track.

Subway service was shut down between St. George and Broadview stations for the cleanup but service resumed just after 8 a.m.

“Crews have cleaned the track joint lubricant from top of tracks. We’ll look into how it got there,” a TTC spokesperson stated in an updated post on X.

No injuries were reported.

