5 arrested in 2 separate vehicle theft probes in Durham Region

Durham Regional Police Service shoulder badge
A Durham Regional Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

By Michael Talbot

Posted September 20, 2024 12:44 pm.

Durham Regional Police officers have arrested five people in two separate vehicle theft investigations.

Two males and female were nabbed on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, after they were allegedly found in possession of a stolen vehicle in Clarington.

The arrests came after members of the Auto Theft Unit, with the assistance of Halton Regional Police, executed a search warrant at a residence in the Taunton Road and Trulls Road area.

“Programming devices used for auto theft and a stolen BMW SUV were located on the property,” a police release states.

Brooke Noftall, 25, of Toronto, Steven Chambers, 26, of Clarington and Clinton Hahn, 41, of Brampton, are all facing charges including theft of motor vehicle and possess property obtained by crime over $5000.

In a separate investigation, two men were arrested after they allegedly attempted to steal a vehicle from a residence in Whitby.

Police say it happened on Thursday, September 19, 2024 at around 2:15 a.m.

Officers responded to a call for a vehicle theft in progress in the area of Capstan Court and Swordfish Drive.

“Officers arrived on scene and located two males,” a release states. “The first suspect attempted to flee in his vehicle but was blocked by police and taken into custody. The second suspect fled on foot into a green space but was taken into custody a short distance away.”

Michael Luciano Williams and Abdikarim Burgal Hassan, both aged 20 and residents of Toronto, are charged with numerous offences including prowl at night, attempt theft over $5000 and possess break-in instruments.

