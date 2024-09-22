Brampton man pronounced dead after single-vehicle collision

A 60-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Caledon on Sunday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police were called to the collision on King Street near Creditview Road just after 8:00 a.m.

Officers say the crash happened sometime after 1:00. The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

King Street Between Creditview Road and Chinguacousy Road were closed for several hours while police investigated.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police.