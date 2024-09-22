Brampton man pronounced dead after single-vehicle collision

Flashing lights on a police car are shown on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Matt Rourke Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 22, 2024 5:38 pm.

Last Updated September 22, 2024 6:18 pm.

A 60-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Caledon on Sunday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police were called to the collision on King Street near Creditview Road just after 8:00 a.m.

Officers say the crash happened sometime after 1:00. The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

King Street Between Creditview Road and Chinguacousy Road were closed for several hours while police investigated.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man, 25, arrested in connection with fatal Scarborough shooting
Man, 25, arrested in connection with fatal Scarborough shooting

Toronto police have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting on Saturday night in Scarborough. Investigators say two men were arguing in an apartment complex on Kingston Road near...

updated

26m ago

Ontario sees surge in whooping cough cases
Ontario sees surge in whooping cough cases

A surprising surge of whooping cough cases in Ontario, has experts working to track the contagious disease while simultaneously preparing to deal with other respiratory illnesses that usually climb during...

2m ago

Liberals' Bonnie Crombie takes aim at Doug Ford in campaign-style speech at AGM
Liberals' Bonnie Crombie takes aim at Doug Ford in campaign-style speech at AGM

Ontario's new Liberal leader took aim at the premier over the weekend as she tested out a new slogan in a campaign-style speech at her party's annual general meeting. Bonnie Crombie's address to members...

5h ago

Kate, the Princess of Wales, makes first public appearance after cancer treatment
Kate, the Princess of Wales, makes first public appearance after cancer treatment

LONDON (AP) — Kate, the Princess of Wales, made her first public appearance Sunday since she announced she had completed chemotherapy and would return to some public duties. Kate and her husband, Prince...

9h ago

Top Stories

Man, 25, arrested in connection with fatal Scarborough shooting
Man, 25, arrested in connection with fatal Scarborough shooting

Toronto police have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting on Saturday night in Scarborough. Investigators say two men were arguing in an apartment complex on Kingston Road near...

updated

26m ago

Ontario sees surge in whooping cough cases
Ontario sees surge in whooping cough cases

A surprising surge of whooping cough cases in Ontario, has experts working to track the contagious disease while simultaneously preparing to deal with other respiratory illnesses that usually climb during...

2m ago

Liberals' Bonnie Crombie takes aim at Doug Ford in campaign-style speech at AGM
Liberals' Bonnie Crombie takes aim at Doug Ford in campaign-style speech at AGM

Ontario's new Liberal leader took aim at the premier over the weekend as she tested out a new slogan in a campaign-style speech at her party's annual general meeting. Bonnie Crombie's address to members...

5h ago

Kate, the Princess of Wales, makes first public appearance after cancer treatment
Kate, the Princess of Wales, makes first public appearance after cancer treatment

LONDON (AP) — Kate, the Princess of Wales, made her first public appearance Sunday since she announced she had completed chemotherapy and would return to some public duties. Kate and her husband, Prince...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:04
Thunderstorms rolling across the Greater Toronto Area
Thunderstorms rolling across the Greater Toronto Area

Isolated thunderstorms are expected to roll through the Greater Toronto Area. Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

23h ago

2:33
100+ people killed or missing as Sinaloa cartel violence rages on in western Mexico
100+ people killed or missing as Sinaloa cartel violence rages on in western Mexico

Dozens of people have been killed or have gone missing in Sinaloa Mexico as a result of intra-cartel violence -- sparked by the arrest of kingpin 'El Mayo.' in the U.S. Karling Donoghue reports on the violence.

5h ago

2:25
Israeli strikes on Beirut and Gaza School leave dozens dead
Israeli strikes on Beirut and Gaza School leave dozens dead

Israel and Hezbollah have exchanged major rocket fire in the wake of Friday's Israeli strike on Beirut that left more than 30 people dead. Karling Donoghue takes a look at the aftermath -- plus the carnage on the ground in the Gaza Strip.

5h ago

2:49
Raptors’ star Scottie Barnes inspires young basketball players in Toronto
Raptors’ star Scottie Barnes inspires young basketball players in Toronto

Toronto Raptors’ star Scottie Barnes surprised local youths on the court. As Jazan Grewal reporters, the all-star was running drills with the young players and giving them useful advice.
2:58
Fletchers' Fields prepares to close down forever
Fletchers' Fields prepares to close down forever

A number of rugby clubs in the Toronto area will benefit from an influx of new cash to invest in facilities and programming for local communities but there's a price. David Zura explains how the facility currently at the heart of the community will b
More Videos