Speakers Corner

They tore up the sidewalk and then disappeared. Parkdale residents and businesses now want answers

Back in June, Toronto city crews tore up a large portion of a sidewalk at a Parkdale Intersection but then the work suddenly stopped. Residents reached out to Speakers Corner to get answers.

By Pat Taney

Posted September 23, 2024 2:19 pm.

In Toronto’s Parkdale neighbourhood, the intersection of King Street West and Cowan Avenue has been a source of problems for years.

“It’s a dangerous intersection,” said resident Philippe Devos, who spoke to us just feet away from a memorial marking the spot a bicyclist was killed back in 2017.

“The city has recognized the danger here, and they came to make improvements to this intersection back in June.”

But after ripping up the sidewalk, residents say those city crews vanished.

“They came, did some of the work but left behind a fenced off mess and we haven’t seen them since,” Devos said.

Work started in early June after the intersection was identified as needing improvement under Toronto’s Vision Zero plan which is designed to reconstruct streets and sidewalks to make them safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

The City plans to install curb extensions to lower vehicle speeds, reduce pedestrian crossing distances at intersections, increase visibility of pedestrians and provide more space to pedestrians waiting to cross.

But it remains unfinished. Temporary fencing blocks off a large portion of the intersection’s sidewalk that’s been ripped up.

Devos says a temporary walkway, which pedestrians have been using for months, is unsafe.

“It’s more than an eyesore. It’s a hazard. When you get to the top of the sidewalk at Cowan, there’s nowhere to go. You have to cross the street, and then you’re in traffic where vehicles rip around King Street and south onto Cowan, it’s dangerous and putting lives at risk,” Devos said.

It’s also impacting business at the Domino’s pizzeria that calls this intersection home.

“It’s a carry out store, but because of this, it’s mostly empty now,” said Manager Abin Varghese. “We had to put in a ramp to go over the mess that’s been left there and people just aren’t coming in like they used to.”

Businesses and residents in the area are on board with the planned safety improvements but they say the delay is frustrating.

“They’ve tried to make it safer, but the result, at least for the last several months, is it’s been significantly more dangerous,” Devos said.

Speakers Corner reached out to the city for answers to find out when work will restart and what led to the delay.

“During sidewalk removals, the contractor uncovered a basement under the sidewalk in the public right-of-way,” said Toronto Senior Communications Advisor Laura McQuillan. “City building staff were consulted, and the construction area was secured while a determination was made on how to proceed.”

But it was complicated. Engineers had to be consulted and additional funds had to be secured to deal with the added costs.

“During this closure, City staff determined an engineering plan to abandon the basement, as well as financial approvals for the additional work that is required.”

McQuillan says work is tentatively scheduled to begin this week. Residents and businesses hope it’s fast tracked.

“My big concern is if this will be done by Halloween,” Devos said. “In this area we get hundreds of kids here. Now we’ve lost half of our sidewalk for these kids and it’s going to put a lot of them in danger. They have to fix this soon, or I’m worried someone is going to get hurt.”

If you have an issue, story or question you’d like us to look into reach out here.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'I'm home': Toronto rapper Top5 cleared of murder charges in 2021 fatal shooting
'I'm home': Toronto rapper Top5 cleared of murder charges in 2021 fatal shooting

Infamous Toronto rapper Top5 has been cleared of murder charges stemming from a 2021 fatal shooting. The artist, whose real name is Hassan Ali, was released on Monday after spending more than three...

9m ago

CityNews poll shows Canadians across 4 major cities share affordability as top concern
CityNews poll shows Canadians across 4 major cities share affordability as top concern

A new poll shows Canadians across four major cities cite affordability as their top concern when asked about a variety of issues they confront in their day-to-day lives. The poll, conducted by Maru...

4h ago

Toronto police officer injured while arresting man allegedly armed with gun at subway station
Toronto police officer injured while arresting man allegedly armed with gun at subway station

A Toronto Police officer suffered injuries while arresting a man who was allegedly armed with a loaded gun at Bloor-Yonge TTC subway station on Saturday. Officers were called to the station on September...

44m ago

Video shows woman wanted for allegedly stealing taxi cab in Toronto
Video shows woman wanted for allegedly stealing taxi cab in Toronto

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has released dashcam footage of a female suspect wanted for allegedly stealing a taxi cab earlier this month. Authorities were called to the Bay Street and Lake Shore...

4h ago

Top Stories

'I'm home': Toronto rapper Top5 cleared of murder charges in 2021 fatal shooting
'I'm home': Toronto rapper Top5 cleared of murder charges in 2021 fatal shooting

Infamous Toronto rapper Top5 has been cleared of murder charges stemming from a 2021 fatal shooting. The artist, whose real name is Hassan Ali, was released on Monday after spending more than three...

9m ago

CityNews poll shows Canadians across 4 major cities share affordability as top concern
CityNews poll shows Canadians across 4 major cities share affordability as top concern

A new poll shows Canadians across four major cities cite affordability as their top concern when asked about a variety of issues they confront in their day-to-day lives. The poll, conducted by Maru...

4h ago

Toronto police officer injured while arresting man allegedly armed with gun at subway station
Toronto police officer injured while arresting man allegedly armed with gun at subway station

A Toronto Police officer suffered injuries while arresting a man who was allegedly armed with a loaded gun at Bloor-Yonge TTC subway station on Saturday. Officers were called to the station on September...

44m ago

Video shows woman wanted for allegedly stealing taxi cab in Toronto
Video shows woman wanted for allegedly stealing taxi cab in Toronto

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has released dashcam footage of a female suspect wanted for allegedly stealing a taxi cab earlier this month. Authorities were called to the Bay Street and Lake Shore...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:52
Rain and storms on the way
Rain and storms on the way

Rainy showers are trickling into the Greater Toronto Area. Meteorologist Denise Andreacchi has your long-range forecast.

19h ago

1:58
Celebrating Markham's Olympians with a parade
Celebrating Markham's Olympians with a parade

The City of Markham held a parade for five hometown Olympians, including sprinter Andre de Grasse, the most decorated Canadian athlete in summer Olympic history. Rob Leth reports.

19h ago

1:54
One person dead after a shooting in Scarborough
One person dead after a shooting in Scarborough

An argument between two brothers in Scarborough led to calls of a reported shooting, according to Toronto police, who responded to the scene and found 27 year old Christopher Malcolm with gun shot wounds.

19h ago

2:44
8,000 giant dominos knocked down in Toronto
8,000 giant dominos knocked down in Toronto

Set them up and knock them down! Volunteers spent the day setting up 8,000 giant dominos in downtown Toronto, only to watch them fall.

2h ago

2:49
Surge of whooping cough cases reported in Ontario
Surge of whooping cough cases reported in Ontario

A highly contagious, but preventable infection is on the rise in Ontario. Health experts are continuing to track unpredictable whooping cough outbreaks in the province. Afua Baah has the details.

2h ago

More Videos