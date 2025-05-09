Female cyclist struck by dump truck in Cabbagetown

A bicycle lies trapped under the rear wheels of a dump truck in Cabbagetown on May 9, 2025. CITYNEWS/Karim Islam

By John Marchesan

Posted May 9, 2025 8:06 pm.

Last Updated May 9, 2025 8:08 pm.

A woman has suffered serious injuries after being struck by a dump truck while riding her bike in Cabbagetown.

Police were called to the Gerrard Street East and Parliament Street area around 6 p.m. Friday night for reports of a collision.

When they arrived, they found a cyclist had been struck by a dump truck that was towing a trailer. Photos from the scene show the bike crushed under one of the truck’s rear wheels as it appeared to be making a turn.

The woman was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pesticides, rats and mould: Canada's migrant workers exposed to 'unsafe and undignified' conditions, new report says

Migrant agricultural workers in Canada are calling on the federal government to raise the bar on “dirty” and “inhumane” living conditions which they say are “not meant for humans,” according...

5h ago

Judge rules sex assault trial for Scarborough councillor can proceed

The sexual assault trial of Toronto City Councillor Michael Thompson will proceed after the defence raised the possibility of a mistrial. Thompson is facing two counts of sexual assault for allegedly...

2h ago

Hudson's Bay garnered 17 bids in process to find new owner for retailer, assets: docs

A new court filing shows a process meant to find a new owner for Hudson's Bay and its assets has yielded 17 bids. A report filed Friday by Alvarez & Marsal, a court monitoring firm guiding Canada's...

3h ago

Suspect wanted in TMU hit-and-run that injured 5 arrested in separate road rage incident

A 23-year-old man wanted for allegedly striking and injuring five people on a pedestrian walkway at a Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) campus in April has been arrested after police responded to a...

2h ago

Top Stories

Pesticides, rats and mould: Canada's migrant workers exposed to 'unsafe and undignified' conditions, new report says

Migrant agricultural workers in Canada are calling on the federal government to raise the bar on “dirty” and “inhumane” living conditions which they say are “not meant for humans,” according...

5h ago

Judge rules sex assault trial for Scarborough councillor can proceed

The sexual assault trial of Toronto City Councillor Michael Thompson will proceed after the defence raised the possibility of a mistrial. Thompson is facing two counts of sexual assault for allegedly...

2h ago

Hudson's Bay garnered 17 bids in process to find new owner for retailer, assets: docs

A new court filing shows a process meant to find a new owner for Hudson's Bay and its assets has yielded 17 bids. A report filed Friday by Alvarez & Marsal, a court monitoring firm guiding Canada's...

3h ago

Suspect wanted in TMU hit-and-run that injured 5 arrested in separate road rage incident

A 23-year-old man wanted for allegedly striking and injuring five people on a pedestrian walkway at a Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) campus in April has been arrested after police responded to a...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:46
Popular U.S. rum returns to LCBO shelves due to technicality

LCBO says, “The LCBO aligns with the federal government’s tariff definition of U.S. products. Select Bacardi products are produced in Puerto Rico. Any product produced in the U.S. remains unavailable for sale at the LCBO.”

6h ago

0:30
One of Canada's most wanted has been arrested south of the border

Toronto police said Kamar Cunningham was arrested this week after the U.S. Marshals Service located him in Atlanta. He is being held pending extradition.

6h ago

3:18
Maple Leafs ready for historic weekend

The Toronto Maple Leafs Baseball Club is ready for history when Ayami Sato becomes the first female pitcher for the team when she gets the start on Sunday, plus the other Leafs head to Florida for Game 3. Lindsay Dunn reports.
2:01
Indigenous students from northern communities come together in dance

Indigenous students from across the country are in Toronto this week putting the finishing touches on a very special performance.  Audra Brown was at dress rehearsal today as they came together to promote education through the love of dance.
1:41
Scarborough councillor testifies in ongoing sexual assault trial

Michael Thompson returned to the witness stand for a second day, facing questions from the crown about events that took place at a Muskoka cottage in 2022

23h ago

More Videos