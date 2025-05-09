Female cyclist struck by dump truck in Cabbagetown

A woman has suffered serious injuries after being struck by a dump truck while riding her bike in Cabbagetown.

Police were called to the Gerrard Street East and Parliament Street area around 6 p.m. Friday night for reports of a collision.

When they arrived, they found a cyclist had been struck by a dump truck that was towing a trailer. Photos from the scene show the bike crushed under one of the truck’s rear wheels as it appeared to be making a turn.

The woman was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.