Toronto and the GTA will experience periods of heavy rain to kick off the week after a stretch of beautiful, summer-like weather.

Many residents will awaken to rainfall on Monday, which is expected to linger through the afternoon. While the rain won’t be heavy, it’s still enough for the start of the week to be considered a wash.

Toronto’s daytime high is expected to be 21 C, though it will feel more like 24 with the humidex. Temperatures will drop to the 15 C mark overnight.

The wet weather will start again overnight on Tuesday and persist for much of the day, becoming heavier in the afternoon and evening. Though it will taper off overnight, Toronto could see up to 25-30 millimetres of rain accumulate when it’s all said and done.

Toronto’s daytime high on Tuesday is forecasted at 19 C.

September mostly dry in southern Ontario

There is another chance of rain on Wednesday, but weather systems are unpredictable about how much, if any, rain will accumulate over the day. There is currently a 70 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and evening on Wednesday.

A return to sunshine will be delayed until Thursday when Toronto is forecasted to have a daytime high of 22 C and a mix of sun and clouds.

Forecasters are confident that the remainder of September will be above seasonal for the province. According to the Weather Network, Toronto experienced an 11-consecutive day stretch of no precipitation through September, easily surpassing the last dry spell from Feb. 2 to Feb. 9.

