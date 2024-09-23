More than 25 mm of rain expected in Toronto, GTA as wet weather dominates start to week

Rainy showers are trickling into the Greater Toronto Area. Meteorologist Denise Andreacchi has your long-range forecast.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 23, 2024 5:41 am.

Last Updated September 23, 2024 8:05 am.

Toronto and the GTA will experience periods of heavy rain to kick off the week after a stretch of beautiful, summer-like weather.

Many residents will awaken to rainfall on Monday, which is expected to linger through the afternoon. While the rain won’t be heavy, it’s still enough for the start of the week to be considered a wash.

Toronto’s daytime high is expected to be 21 C, though it will feel more like 24 with the humidex. Temperatures will drop to the 15 C mark overnight.

The wet weather will start again overnight on Tuesday and persist for much of the day, becoming heavier in the afternoon and evening. Though it will taper off overnight, Toronto could see up to 25-30 millimetres of rain accumulate when it’s all said and done.

Toronto’s daytime high on Tuesday is forecasted at 19 C.

September mostly dry in southern Ontario

There is another chance of rain on Wednesday, but weather systems are unpredictable about how much, if any, rain will accumulate over the day. There is currently a 70 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and evening on Wednesday.

A return to sunshine will be delayed until Thursday when Toronto is forecasted to have a daytime high of 22 C and a mix of sun and clouds.

Forecasters are confident that the remainder of September will be above seasonal for the province. According to the Weather Network, Toronto experienced an 11-consecutive day stretch of no precipitation through September, easily surpassing the last dry spell from Feb. 2 to Feb. 9.

For details on your extended forecast and to sign up for the CityNews Weather Guarantee, click here.

Top Stories

Woodbridge, Ont. man, 70, facing multiple counts of sexual assault
Woodbridge, Ont. man, 70, facing multiple counts of sexual assault

A man from Woodbridge, Ont. has been arrested and is facing multiple counts of sexual assault, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) said. It's alleged that on Sept. 5, multiple women attended a business...

38m ago

Man, 25, charged for allegedly shooting his brother in Scarborough
Man, 25, charged for allegedly shooting his brother in Scarborough

An argument between two brothers on Saturday evening ended in a deadly shooting, according to police. Officers were called to an apartment near Kingston Road and Markham Road in Scarborough just after...

8h ago

Boy, 15, seriously injured on dirt bike in Brampton
Boy, 15, seriously injured on dirt bike in Brampton

A 15-year-old boy was sent to a hospital with serious injuries after colliding with a vehicle on his dirt bike. Police say the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Sunday near Brenscombe Road and...

0m ago

What happens when 'The Big One' hits the west coast?
What happens when 'The Big One' hits the west coast?

For decades, we've known that one day, a massive earthquake would hit the fault off Canada's west coast—and new research published this summer from last year has revealed so much more. What we can...

THE BIG STORY PODCAST

2h ago

