Police investigating death of 2-year-old boy in Cambridge, Ont.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) are investigating the sudden death of a two-year-old boy who had been reported missing in Cambridge, Ont.

Authorities were called to the Beverly Street and Dundas Street North area at around 6 a.m. on Monday after receiving reports of a missing child.

Police located the youth, who was unresponsive. Life-saving measures were provided, and the child was transported to a local hospital, where the two-year-old was pronounced dead.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police noted no threat to the public.

No other details were provided.