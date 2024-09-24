‘It’s not too late’: $50K reward for information on Kitchener homicide

Joshua Bennett's mother Felisha speaks on the three year anniversary of her son's killing. September 24, 2024. (Photo: Mark Douglas, 570 NewsRadio)

By Christine Clark

Posted September 24, 2024 10:39 am.

It has been three years since 18-year-old Joshua Bennett was fatally stabbed and now, Waterloo Regional Police are offering a monetary reward for information that could help solve the case.

Tuesday morning, Police Chief Mark Crowell announced a $50,000 reward for any information that could lead to the conviction of those responsible for Bennett’s death.

His body was found in the early morning hours of Sept. 24, 2021, near a trail in the Paulander Drive area of Kitchener.

Bennett was from Etobicoke and was in the region studying at Conestoga College.

Police have also released a new video in connection with the case, that shows a man wearing a long dark coat walking in the area several hours later at 7:25 p.m. They are hoping to speak with him.

Bennett’s mother, Felisha Bennett spoke at the news conference Monday.

“As parents in the community, we know that it takes a village to raise a child, and while Joshua may not be here to speak for himself anymore, I’m asking that same village to come together and speak for him to catch a killer … It is not too late to speak up because no community is safe while this person is still out there.”

She says she, along with police, know that someone out there, knows something.

“I’m asking you as a hurting mother to do the right thing.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Major Crime Unit at 519-570-9777 ext. 8191, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Top Stories

Majority of Torontonians who don't own a home yet say they will never be able to: CityNews poll
Majority of Torontonians who don't own a home yet say they will never be able to: CityNews poll

Housing in Toronto: it's top of mind, it's a part of daily banter and arguably one of the biggest concerns for city residents. The ability to buy a home in the city is largely considered a formidable...

58m ago

Toronto, GTA under rainfall warning with up to 50 mm possible by Wednesday
Toronto, GTA under rainfall warning with up to 50 mm possible by Wednesday

Toronto and the surrounding GTA are under a rainfall warning with the potential for up to 50 millimetres of rain in some localized areas by early Wednesday. The weather alert was issued for the city...

1h ago

Woman identified in Richmond Hill homicide, man charged with 2nd-degree murder
Woman identified in Richmond Hill homicide, man charged with 2nd-degree murder

York Regional Police (YRP) have identified a 60-year-old woman as the homicide victim in a recent investigation that led to a man being charged with second-degree murder. Authorities arrested Henry...

1h ago

1 arrested, 1 at large after police say suspects tried to crash stolen luxury cars through barricade
1 arrested, 1 at large after police say suspects tried to crash stolen luxury cars through barricade

One suspect is in custody facing charges, and another remains at large after police say they stole two luxury cars from an underground garage and tried to escape by crashing through a police barricade. Toronto...

2h ago

