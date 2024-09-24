It has been three years since 18-year-old Joshua Bennett was fatally stabbed and now, Waterloo Regional Police are offering a monetary reward for information that could help solve the case.

Tuesday morning, Police Chief Mark Crowell announced a $50,000 reward for any information that could lead to the conviction of those responsible for Bennett’s death.

His body was found in the early morning hours of Sept. 24, 2021, near a trail in the Paulander Drive area of Kitchener.

Bennett was from Etobicoke and was in the region studying at Conestoga College.

Police have also released a new video in connection with the case, that shows a man wearing a long dark coat walking in the area several hours later at 7:25 p.m. They are hoping to speak with him.

Bennett’s mother, Felisha Bennett spoke at the news conference Monday.

“As parents in the community, we know that it takes a village to raise a child, and while Joshua may not be here to speak for himself anymore, I’m asking that same village to come together and speak for him to catch a killer … It is not too late to speak up because no community is safe while this person is still out there.”

She says she, along with police, know that someone out there, knows something.

“I’m asking you as a hurting mother to do the right thing.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Major Crime Unit at 519-570-9777 ext. 8191, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.