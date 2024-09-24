Man wanted for allegedly stabbing multiple people near Christie Pits

Toronto police are searching for a man wanted for allegedly stabbing multiple people in a group near Christie Pits.

Officers were called to the area of Christie and Bloor Streets just before 1 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

It’s alleged an argument occurred between the suspect and a group of people. The suspect then approached the group and began to stab several people within the group.

The suspect then fled the area.

Two males were injured in the incident. One suffered life-threatening injuries while the other had non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as male, slim build with dark short hair. He was wearing black clothing, white shoes and carrying a black bag