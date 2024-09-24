THE BIG STORY PODCAST

Is Quebec’s new proposal a blow against ‘tip creep’?

Tips
A tip jar is seen in this undated image. Photo: Sam Dan Truong/Unsplash.

By Analysis by the Big Story Podcast

Posted September 24, 2024 6:26 am.

Last Updated September 24, 2024 6:29 am.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving a large tip was seen as a way to support service workers and local businesses during a rough time.

Four-plus years later, we’re seeing 25 per cent suggested tips in some surprising places—like a gas station or maybe a yarn store. Now, one province is trying to tackle the issue, albeit in a relatively small way.

Corey Mintz is a food reporter and the author of The Next Supper.

“[Quebec] is proposing legislation that would require businesses to calculate tips based on the pre-tax total,” says Mintz. “At the very least, it opens up this discussion about, ‘Wait, how are you adding up my tip?'”

The Quebec government’s proposal won’t stop tip creep. Still, it is the first sign that perhaps governments are recognizing what polling is telling them: That tips are everywhere, the ways businesses use them are opaque and confusing, and people are tired of it.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA under rainfall warning with up to 50 mm possible by Wednesday
Toronto, GTA under rainfall warning with up to 50 mm possible by Wednesday

Toronto and the surrounding GTA are under a rainfall warning with the potential for up to 50 millimetres of rain in some localized areas by early Wednesday. The weather alert was issued for the city...

10m ago

'Tragic incident:' 1 pedestrian dies after two vehicles collide in the Junction
'Tragic incident:' 1 pedestrian dies after two vehicles collide in the Junction

A female pedestrian has died and a man was injured after being struck by a vehicle involved in a collision in the Junction. Police were called to Annette Street and Pacific Avenue just after 8 p.m....

35m ago

'I'm home': Toronto rapper Top5 cleared of murder charge in 2021 fatal shooting
'I'm home': Toronto rapper Top5 cleared of murder charge in 2021 fatal shooting

Infamous Toronto rapper Top5 has been cleared of murder charges stemming from a 2021 fatal shooting. The artist, whose real name is Hassan Ali, was released on Monday after spending more than three...

10h ago

Trudeau tells Stephen Colbert there's frustration in Canada, but he'll keep fighting
Trudeau tells Stephen Colbert there's frustration in Canada, but he'll keep fighting

Justin Trudeau's interview on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" began with the expected jokes about bacon and Canadians saying sorry a lot, but the prime minister acknowledged it's "a really tough time"...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA under rainfall warning with up to 50 mm possible by Wednesday
Toronto, GTA under rainfall warning with up to 50 mm possible by Wednesday

Toronto and the surrounding GTA are under a rainfall warning with the potential for up to 50 millimetres of rain in some localized areas by early Wednesday. The weather alert was issued for the city...

10m ago

'Tragic incident:' 1 pedestrian dies after two vehicles collide in the Junction
'Tragic incident:' 1 pedestrian dies after two vehicles collide in the Junction

A female pedestrian has died and a man was injured after being struck by a vehicle involved in a collision in the Junction. Police were called to Annette Street and Pacific Avenue just after 8 p.m....

35m ago

'I'm home': Toronto rapper Top5 cleared of murder charge in 2021 fatal shooting
'I'm home': Toronto rapper Top5 cleared of murder charge in 2021 fatal shooting

Infamous Toronto rapper Top5 has been cleared of murder charges stemming from a 2021 fatal shooting. The artist, whose real name is Hassan Ali, was released on Monday after spending more than three...

10h ago

Trudeau tells Stephen Colbert there's frustration in Canada, but he'll keep fighting
Trudeau tells Stephen Colbert there's frustration in Canada, but he'll keep fighting

Justin Trudeau's interview on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" began with the expected jokes about bacon and Canadians saying sorry a lot, but the prime minister acknowledged it's "a really tough time"...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:44
Education, enforcement needed amid Bowmanville fishing post: advocates
Education, enforcement needed amid Bowmanville fishing post: advocates

A widely shared video on social media that appears to show someone fishing with a net in Bowmanville Creek has advocates calling for better education and enforcement of fishing regulations in Ontario. Nick Westoll reports.

11h ago

2:24
Toronto rapper Top5 released from prison
Toronto rapper Top5 released from prison

The murder case against Top5 ended Monday after the crown stayed the charges stemming from a 2021 fatal shooting in North York.

11h ago

2:48
“Where are the crews?” Parkdale residents concerned about delayed street project
“Where are the crews?” Parkdale residents concerned about delayed street project

Back in June, Toronto city crews tore up a large portion of a sidewalk at a Parkdale Intersection but then the work suddenly stopped. Residents reached out to Speakers Corner to get answers.

16h ago

2:03
Ontario's controversial Bill 7 to face challenge in court
Ontario's controversial Bill 7 to face challenge in court

An Ontario law, which allows hospitals to place discharged patients into nursing homes they didn't choose, will be tested in court today. Caryn Ceolin has more from family members and advocates fighting against the law.

18h ago

1:52
Rain and storms on the way
Rain and storms on the way

Rainy showers are trickling into the Greater Toronto Area. Meteorologist Denise Andreacchi has your long-range forecast.
More Videos