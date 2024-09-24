Is Quebec’s new proposal a blow against ‘tip creep’?

During the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving a large tip was seen as a way to support service workers and local businesses during a rough time.

Four-plus years later, we’re seeing 25 per cent suggested tips in some surprising places—like a gas station or maybe a yarn store. Now, one province is trying to tackle the issue, albeit in a relatively small way.

Corey Mintz is a food reporter and the author of The Next Supper.

“[Quebec] is proposing legislation that would require businesses to calculate tips based on the pre-tax total,” says Mintz. “At the very least, it opens up this discussion about, ‘Wait, how are you adding up my tip?'”

The Quebec government’s proposal won’t stop tip creep. Still, it is the first sign that perhaps governments are recognizing what polling is telling them: That tips are everywhere, the ways businesses use them are opaque and confusing, and people are tired of it.

