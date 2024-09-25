The friends and family of a 46-year-old Toronto-based jazz musician are remembering the woman as a beautiful and talented individual gone too soon.

Julia Cleveland was identified as the female victim fatally struck by a driver who was involved in a two-vehicle crash in the Annette Street and Pacific Avenue area on Monday night.

Toronto police said a Hyundai Elantra collided with a Hyundai Tucson. The vehicle was redirected onto the northwest corner, striking Cleveland and her partner as they were out for a walk in the Junction neighbourhood.

Cleveland died at the scene while the man, aged 50, suffered minor injuries and was transported to hospital. The driver of the Hyundai Tucson was also treated for minor injuries.

Tributes poured in following news of the woman’s death, with friends and family members taking to social media to honour Cleveland, described as an accomplished jazz musician and percussionist.

“Julia Cleveland was a wonderful person. She was sparkly, wild, sensitive, and kind all rolled into one,” read one post on Facebook.

“Unbelievably saddened to hear that you are gone,” another post read. “Julia Cleveland was talented, kind, whimsical and a joy to be near.”

Cleveland was working as a finance manager with the Toronto Musicians Association, located on Bloor Street West.

Duty Insp. Scott Shutt called the incident “tragic” as being hit by the vehicle involved was “unavoidable.”

“Speed looks like it was a factor,” said Shutt, who added the investigation is still ongoing when asked whether charges would be laid.

The drivers remained at the scene and are cooperating with the police.