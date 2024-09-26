Weekend need-to-know: Blue Jays last homestand

The Toronto Blue Jays will take the mound for the last time this season and the Word on the Street festival is back. Keep in mind there will be a subway closure on a portion of Line 2 all weekend.

Toronto Blue Jays last homestand

It’s your last chance to catch the Toronto Blue Jays in action this weekend with their last home series. Toronto will take on the Miami Marlins in a three-game series start on Friday evening with games on Saturday and Sunday afternoon as well.

Tickets are still available to purchase and it’s fan appreciation weekend, meaning there will be a variety of fun games and activities for fans of all ages.

The Jays failed to make the playoffs this year and finished last in their division so will be packing up their lockers on Sept. 29.

Kensington Market Jazz Festival

The Kensington Market Jazz Festival is back on the streets of Toronto this weekend. The 9th annual festival is a salute to “all that jazz” and feature singer-songwriter and philanthropist Molly Johnson.

There will also be free shows at the Bellevue Square Park stage and areas for busking. A full schedule of shows can be found on their website.

Opening night is Sept. 27 starting at 6 p.m. and runs all weekend.

The Word on the Street festival

The largest free book and magazine festival is happening this weekend on Queens Park Crescent. Put on by the Word on The Street, the non-profit organization celebrates Canadian reading, writing, and champions literacy primarily through the free, annual outdoor festival.

There will be hundreds of author events, presentations and workshops, and to browse a marketplace that boasts a selection of Canadian books and magazines you’ll find anywhere.

It kicks off at 11 a.m. on Saturday and runs until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

TTC closures

Partial Line 2 closure

Starting at 11 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27 to 6 a.m., Monday, Sept. 30, there will be no subway service between Woodbine and Kennedy stations due to planned track work. TTC staff will be available on site to assist customers. Shuttle buses will operate.

Road closures

Gardiner Expressway closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane are closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed.

Other new and ongoing city closures