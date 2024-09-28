4 males accused of ‘targeted’ gang sexual assault in St. Catharines

Police have arrested one teen and are searching for three other suspects who are accused of breaking into a woman’s home and sexually assaulting her at gunpoint.

The Niagara Regional Police Service says the incident happened on September 15 at a residence near Welland Avenue and Lake Street in St. Catharines.

Investigators say the four male suspects allegedly took intimate images of the woman and stole multiple items from her home before leaving. She sustained non-life-threatening physical injuries.

On Friday, police arrested a 17-year-old boy from Niagara Falls in connection with the incident. He faces 12 charges, including break and enter, sexual assault with a firearm, theft under $5,000 and distributing intimate images without consent.

The youth was held in custody pending a bail hearing that was scheduled to take place on September 28. His identity is shielded by the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police are still on the hunt for the other three suspects who are wanted on multiple charges. One of them has been identified as a 17-year-old boy from St. Catharines.

The other two suspects have been identified as 19-year-old Larry L. Smith of St. Catharines and 24-year-old Kieren Ennis of Atwood North Perth. Both men are facing additional charges for failing to comply with a probation order.

Investigators say this was a targeted event and believe there may be more witnesses.

Officers encourage anyone with information to contact police.