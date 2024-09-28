‘Enough is enough’: Rally held in Toronto calling for an end to gun violence

Amid a rise in shootings this year in Toronto, community members and organizations march in a continued push towards making the city free of gun violence, while also remembering the life of a fearless anti-gun violence advocate. Afua Baah reports.

By Afua Baah and John Marchesan

Posted September 28, 2024 9:05 pm.

Last Updated September 28, 2024 9:08 pm.

Nekai Foster was just 16 years old when his life changed forever last July due to gun violence. He suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of a random shooting in North York and was told he may never walk again.

“It’s important we express the impact throughout the community so everyone knows what is going on in the city,” said Foster, who joined community groups and residents on Saturday as part of a continued push towards making the city free of gun violence while remembering the man who dedicated his life to that cause.

“I feel it’s important we come out and march against gun violence. Not everyone understands, not everyone has someone that has been lost by gun violence or has been affected by gun violence.”

Foster was one of dozens who came out for the annual march against gun violence in honour of The National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims. It was also an opportunity to pay tribute to the late Louis March, the founder of the Zero Gun Violence Movement who was among the first to organize this event in order to fight for change.

March, a long-time anti-gun violence advocate and community leader, passed away in July following a brief illness.

“He started something, that’s not going to stop,” said documentary filmmaker Rico King. “Our duty to him is to make sure his vision lives on. Zero gun violence can happen in Rosedale, why not make it happen in Rexdale.”

After reaching a 10-year low in 2023, shootings in Toronto are once again on the rise. Recent stats from Toronto police indicate that as of last Sunday, there have been 338 shootings across the city so far this year – a 46 per cent increase from the same time a year ago when there were 231 shootings. And this month alone, there have been 25 shootings compared to 14 the same time last year.

Those who turned out for Saturday’s rally say even one act of gun violence in Toronto is one too many.

“I’m sad, I’m upset, I’m tired, it has taken a lot,” said Nicole Foster with the Zero Gun Violence Movement.

“Enough is enough. We need to be loud and clear that we cannot afford to lose anybody, anymore lives,” echoed Sureya Ibrahim with the Mothers of Peace Regent Park.

Community members including Nekai want people to not only see the pain that gun violence causes but also unite to make the dream of ending gun violence a reality.

“When the trigger is pulled, when you see these numbers, they are not numbers they’re human beings, they are family members, they are loved ones,” said King

“Innocent people are getting hurt, a lot of lives are being lost, so …put down the guns,” added Foster.

Community members say gun violence has to be treated like a virus that spreads and that it cannot just be the community or police working in isolation, it has to be a collective effort in order to bring gun violence to an end.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man found dead following stabbing in Scarborough
Man found dead following stabbing in Scarborough

A man is dead following a stabbing incident in Scarborough. Police were called to the area of Brimley Road and McNicoll Avenue around 6:45 p.m. Saturday where they found a man with critical injuries....

47m ago

1 under arrest after 2 men stabbed in Rexdale
1 under arrest after 2 men stabbed in Rexdale

One man is in custody after two people were injured in a stabbing in Rexdale. Police say they were called to the Mount Olive Drive and Kipling Avenue area just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday for reports...

55m ago

Police investigate after man found with stab wounds in west end
Police investigate after man found with stab wounds in west end

Toronto police are investigating after a man was found with stab wounds in the west end of the city. Investigators say an injured man walked into a restaurant in the Eglinton Avenue and Oakwood Avenue...

5h ago

Mississauga man accused of assaulting elderly strangers in two separate attacks
Mississauga man accused of assaulting elderly strangers in two separate attacks

Police have arrested one man who is accused of attacking two elderly strangers in a Mississauga park. Peel Regional Police say a 73-year-old man was taking an afternoon stroll on September 19 near the...

8h ago

Top Stories

Man found dead following stabbing in Scarborough
Man found dead following stabbing in Scarborough

A man is dead following a stabbing incident in Scarborough. Police were called to the area of Brimley Road and McNicoll Avenue around 6:45 p.m. Saturday where they found a man with critical injuries....

47m ago

1 under arrest after 2 men stabbed in Rexdale
1 under arrest after 2 men stabbed in Rexdale

One man is in custody after two people were injured in a stabbing in Rexdale. Police say they were called to the Mount Olive Drive and Kipling Avenue area just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday for reports...

55m ago

Police investigate after man found with stab wounds in west end
Police investigate after man found with stab wounds in west end

Toronto police are investigating after a man was found with stab wounds in the west end of the city. Investigators say an injured man walked into a restaurant in the Eglinton Avenue and Oakwood Avenue...

5h ago

Mississauga man accused of assaulting elderly strangers in two separate attacks
Mississauga man accused of assaulting elderly strangers in two separate attacks

Police have arrested one man who is accused of attacking two elderly strangers in a Mississauga park. Peel Regional Police say a 73-year-old man was taking an afternoon stroll on September 19 near the...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:06
Cloudy conditions to end the weekend
Cloudy conditions to end the weekend

Mostly cloudy with the slight chance of rain showers for Sunday as the remnants of Hurricane Helene continue to impact southern Ontario.

4h ago

2:59
Rally to end gun violence in Toronto
Rally to end gun violence in Toronto

Amid a rise in shootings this year in Toronto, community members and organizations march in a continued push towards making the city free of gun violence, while also remembering the life of a fearless anti-gun violence advocate. Afua Baah reports.

4h ago

2:14
Halloween Haunt makes spooky return to Canada's Wonderland
Halloween Haunt makes spooky return to Canada's Wonderland

Halloween Haunt returns to Canada's Wonderland. As Jazan Grewal reports, the amusement park has completely transformed into a spooky town featuring corn mazes, scare zones and hundreds of monsters.
3:56
'Leslieville Dollhouse' to take down dolls.
'Leslieville Dollhouse' to take down dolls.

The new owners of the iconic house in Toronto will hold an event this weekend in hopes to get rid of the dolls. City News speaks to the new owner.
2:46
OPP now investigating six cases of rocks being hurled at moving cars in York Region
OPP now investigating six cases of rocks being hurled at moving cars in York Region

The OPP is calling it a 'serious public safety issue' as they investigate six cases of rocks being thrown at moving cars in Markham. Shauna Hunt reports.
More Videos