‘Enough is enough’: Rally held in Toronto calling for an end to gun violence

Nekai Foster was just 16 years old when his life changed forever last July due to gun violence. He suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of a random shooting in North York and was told he may never walk again.

“It’s important we express the impact throughout the community so everyone knows what is going on in the city,” said Foster, who joined community groups and residents on Saturday as part of a continued push towards making the city free of gun violence while remembering the man who dedicated his life to that cause.

“I feel it’s important we come out and march against gun violence. Not everyone understands, not everyone has someone that has been lost by gun violence or has been affected by gun violence.”

Foster was one of dozens who came out for the annual march against gun violence in honour of The National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims. It was also an opportunity to pay tribute to the late Louis March, the founder of the Zero Gun Violence Movement who was among the first to organize this event in order to fight for change.

March, a long-time anti-gun violence advocate and community leader, passed away in July following a brief illness.

“He started something, that’s not going to stop,” said documentary filmmaker Rico King. “Our duty to him is to make sure his vision lives on. Zero gun violence can happen in Rosedale, why not make it happen in Rexdale.”

After reaching a 10-year low in 2023, shootings in Toronto are once again on the rise. Recent stats from Toronto police indicate that as of last Sunday, there have been 338 shootings across the city so far this year – a 46 per cent increase from the same time a year ago when there were 231 shootings. And this month alone, there have been 25 shootings compared to 14 the same time last year.

Those who turned out for Saturday’s rally say even one act of gun violence in Toronto is one too many.

“I’m sad, I’m upset, I’m tired, it has taken a lot,” said Nicole Foster with the Zero Gun Violence Movement.

“Enough is enough. We need to be loud and clear that we cannot afford to lose anybody, anymore lives,” echoed Sureya Ibrahim with the Mothers of Peace Regent Park.

Community members including Nekai want people to not only see the pain that gun violence causes but also unite to make the dream of ending gun violence a reality.

“When the trigger is pulled, when you see these numbers, they are not numbers they’re human beings, they are family members, they are loved ones,” said King

“Innocent people are getting hurt, a lot of lives are being lost, so …put down the guns,” added Foster.

Community members say gun violence has to be treated like a virus that spreads and that it cannot just be the community or police working in isolation, it has to be a collective effort in order to bring gun violence to an end.