One person critically injured in 3-vehicle crash on Hwy. 9 in King

An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. X/OPP

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted October 1, 2024 12:04 pm.

Two people were injured, one critically, in a three-vehicle crash in King on Tuesday morning, provincial police say.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers were called to an area of Highway 9 just before 7:30 a.m.

Police tell 680 NewsRadio one person has life-threatening injuries while a second person has serious injuries.

It appears the drivers of two vehicles were heading westbound on the highway when they collided, sending one vehicle across the centre line and into the eastbound lanes where it crashed head-on with an eastbound vehicle.

The injured were in the second and third vehicles.

Highway 9 is closed between Weston Road and Holancin Road. OPP say the closure is expected to be in effect until around 2 p.m.

With files from Carl Hanstke, 680 NewsRadio

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Apparent triple shooting in Mississauga leaves 1 man dead, 2 others injured
Apparent triple shooting in Mississauga leaves 1 man dead, 2 others injured

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are searching for suspects following an altercation at a residence in Mississauga that resulted in one man being fatally shot and two others injured overnight. Authorities...

updated

2h ago

Man shot and killed in North York, police investigating separate shooting in East York
Man shot and killed in North York, police investigating separate shooting in East York

One man is dead, and another man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following separate overnight shootings in North York and East York. Authorities were notified of gunshots heard in the...

updated

1h ago

Shifting political allegiances: New OMNI poll shows immigrants supporting Pierre Poilievre 
Shifting political allegiances: New OMNI poll shows immigrants supporting Pierre Poilievre 

When Mark Gravoso arrived in Canada from the Philippines in 2017, he thought it would be a matter of months before he could start working as a registered nurse. He ended up waiting four years to obtain...

1h ago

Man fatally stabbed at west-end plaza, investigation ongoing
Man fatally stabbed at west-end plaza, investigation ongoing

One man is dead following an overnight stabbing in the city's west end. Toronto Paramedic Services said emergency crews were called to a plaza at St. Clair West and Jane Street near Dundas Street West...

3h ago

Top Stories

Apparent triple shooting in Mississauga leaves 1 man dead, 2 others injured
Apparent triple shooting in Mississauga leaves 1 man dead, 2 others injured

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are searching for suspects following an altercation at a residence in Mississauga that resulted in one man being fatally shot and two others injured overnight. Authorities...

updated

2h ago

Man shot and killed in North York, police investigating separate shooting in East York
Man shot and killed in North York, police investigating separate shooting in East York

One man is dead, and another man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following separate overnight shootings in North York and East York. Authorities were notified of gunshots heard in the...

updated

1h ago

Shifting political allegiances: New OMNI poll shows immigrants supporting Pierre Poilievre 
Shifting political allegiances: New OMNI poll shows immigrants supporting Pierre Poilievre 

When Mark Gravoso arrived in Canada from the Philippines in 2017, he thought it would be a matter of months before he could start working as a registered nurse. He ended up waiting four years to obtain...

1h ago

Man fatally stabbed at west-end plaza, investigation ongoing
Man fatally stabbed at west-end plaza, investigation ongoing

One man is dead following an overnight stabbing in the city's west end. Toronto Paramedic Services said emergency crews were called to a plaza at St. Clair West and Jane Street near Dundas Street West...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:51
Israel hints at ground offensive in Lebanon
Israel hints at ground offensive in Lebanon

As cross-border rocket fire continues to ramp up between Hezbollah and Israel, the latter is hinting towards a ground offensive in Lebanon. Karling Donoghue reports.

15h ago

3:47
Torontonians feel the number of immigrants should be reduced: poll
Torontonians feel the number of immigrants should be reduced: poll

Canada should limit the amount of applications for new immigrants over the next two years, according to the CityNews Manu Public Opinion poll. International students top the list, followed by refugees. Mark McAllister offers more insight.

17h ago

3:00
Calls for the federal government to fulfill remaining TRC calls to action
Calls for the federal government to fulfill remaining TRC calls to action

As Canadians mark the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, the Indigenous community is calling on the federal government to complete the remaining TRC calls to action. Afua Baah reports.

17h ago

3:24
Family of Toronto’s latest murder victim calls for an end to ‘gun violence’
Family of Toronto’s latest murder victim calls for an end to ‘gun violence’

As police investigate the city’s latest murder, family of the 43-year-old victim is calling for an end to the violence. Shauna Hunt reports.

18h ago

3:11
Woman says lying to her doctor actually saved her life
Woman says lying to her doctor actually saved her life

In our Speakers Corner report, we hear from an Oshawa woman who admits to lying at a recent medical appointment so she could get a mammogram.

20h ago

More Videos