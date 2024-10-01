One person critically injured in 3-vehicle crash on Hwy. 9 in King

Two people were injured, one critically, in a three-vehicle crash in King on Tuesday morning, provincial police say.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers were called to an area of Highway 9 just before 7:30 a.m.

Police tell 680 NewsRadio one person has life-threatening injuries while a second person has serious injuries.

It appears the drivers of two vehicles were heading westbound on the highway when they collided, sending one vehicle across the centre line and into the eastbound lanes where it crashed head-on with an eastbound vehicle.

The injured were in the second and third vehicles.

Highway 9 is closed between Weston Road and Holancin Road. OPP say the closure is expected to be in effect until around 2 p.m.

With files from Carl Hanstke, 680 NewsRadio