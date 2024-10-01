Apparent triple shooting in Mississauga leaves 1 man dead, 2 others injured

Peel Regional Police (PRP) have launched a homicide investigation after a man was killed and two others were injured in an apparent triple shooting in Mississauga.

Officers were called to the Central Parkway Drive West and Joan Drive area near Hurontario Street just before 4 a.m.

One man was rushed to a hospital with critical injuries and later died. PRP confirmed that the victim had been shot.

Two other men suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation. It’s unclear what led up to the incident.

No other details were immediately provided.