Israel has right to defend itself, but wider war must be avoided: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers a statement to reporters prior to a caucus meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

Posted October 2, 2024 1:26 pm.

Last Updated October 2, 2024 1:45 pm.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is condemning Iran’s missile attack on Israel, but says the international community must do everything it can to help avoid a bigger regional war.

Exchanges of fire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon over the last year erupted into broader violence in the last week as Israel ramped up its campaign against Hezbollah by air and Tuesday began sending in ground troops.

Also on Tuesday, Iran launched some 200 ballistic missiles at Israel, and warned of a “harsher” attack if Israel responds in kind.

Trudeau called Iran’s attack a further destabilizing action by a “terrorist regime” that put civilians at risk and runs the risk of a wider war.

He says he spoke to other G7 leaders in an early morning call and all agreed the international community must do everything it can to achieve peace and stability in the region.

Earlier in the day, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council that in just a week the alarming situation in Lebanon has gone from bad “to much, much worse,” and called for an end to the hostilities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2024.

— With files from The Associated Press

Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

