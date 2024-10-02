Man, 26, identified in fatal west end parking lot shooting

Police have identified a 26-year-old man who was shot and killed in the parking lot of a west end mall earlier this week.

Investigators were called to Lawrence Plaza at Lawrence Avenue West and Bathurst Street just before midnight on Sept. 30.

When they arrived they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot. He was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

He’s been identified as Joey Omar Black, 26, of Toronto.

No suspect information has been released and police are looking to speak with witnesses or anyone with dashcam or surveillance video of the area around the time of the shooting.