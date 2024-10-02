York Regional Police set to launch ‘Operation Auto Guard 2.0’ 

York Regional Police chief Jim MacSween attends a press conference at the York Regional Police Headquarters in Aurora on Jan. 31, 2024
York Regional Police chief Jim MacSween attends a press conference at the York Regional Police Headquarters in Aurora on Jan. 31, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 2, 2024 8:07 am.

York Regional Police (YRP) isn’t easing up when it comes to preventing auto thefts.

On Wednesday, the police service is expected to announce details about “Operation Auto Guard 2.0,” which is said to be a multi-pronged approach to combating car thefts, including community engagement and targeted enforcement.

YRP Chief Jim MacSween will join Richmond Hill Mayor David West and Ontario’s Associate Minister of Auto Theft and Bail Reform Graham McGregor at 11 a.m. for the announcement.

The first Operation Auto Guard was a seven-week initiative that led to the recovery of 80 vehicles worth more than $5 million.

The initiative also led to the arrest of 56 people who face hundreds of charges.

Since then, police say auto thefts in the area have decreased by approximately 30 per cent.

