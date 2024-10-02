As the one-year anniversary of the October 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel approaches, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) is preparing for potential protests and acts of violence.

On Wednesday, TPS Chief Myron Demkiw said the service’s multi-million dollar operation “Project Resolute” remains in effect.

The initiative, launched in 2023 after the October 7 attacks, is led by an expanded Hate Crimes Unit and works to combat antisemitism and Islamophobia. It includes a seven-days-a-week major incident command centre and several deployed units.

In the coming weeks, Police Chief Myron Demkiw said there will be an increased presence of undercover and uniformed officers throughout the city. Marked police vehicles will also be patrolling some communities with static red and blue lights to “enhance visibility.”

“In addition, three mobile command posts will be stationed in Jewish neighborhoods: one at Bathurst and Glencairn, another at Bathurst and Sheppard, and a third at Bathurst and Finch,” said Demkiw. “Additionally, a fourth mobile command post will be deployed to various mosques across the city.”

The Chief said hate crimes targeting the Jewish community have increased by 69 per cent since this time last year. In total, 350 hate crimes have been reported to police, representing a 40 per cent increase overall, according to police data.

“We strongly encourage the reporting of any suspected hateful act to police,” the Chief reiterated. “This includes the presence of flags that promote terrorist organisations, as identified by Public Safety Canada.”

“We remind everyone that charges can be laid at any time – whether it’s hours, days, or even weeks after an incident, including those that take place at demonstrations,” the Chief added.

Since October 7, Toronto police have made 72 protest-related arrests. Police say they are steadfast in their operation and have made arrests as recently as Tuesday evening.

“Last night, a person who was wanted by police from a previous demonstration was seen in the crowd and also taken into custody,” the Chief said.

Demkiw also noted that a woman who was wanted for offences related to two separate demonstrations was arrested at Pearson International Airport on Monday while trying to leave the country.

No other details about the case have been provided.

“Over recent weeks, some demonstrators have become increasingly confrontational, and we have seen assaults on officers, including the use of weapons and physical attacks,” the Chief said. “These actions are dangerous for everyone.”

“Communities are hurting, and the trauma of the conflict is deeply personal for many,” he added. “But we must stand together as a city, and violence and hate, whether directed at each other or at the police, is not the solution.”