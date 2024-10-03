Foreign interference inquiry to hear from RCMP commissioner today

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 3, 2024 4:00 am.

OTTAWA — RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme is slated to appear today at a federal inquiry into foreign interference.

It marks the second round of testimony at the inquiry for Duheme, who will be accompanied by other senior members of the national police force.

The commission of inquiry’s latest hearings are focusing on detecting, deterring and countering foreign meddling.

The hearings, scheduled to continue through Oct. 16, are relatively broad in scope, examining key agencies as well as the experiences of diaspora communities.

Beginning Oct. 21, the commission will then hold a week of policy consultations, including a series of roundtable discussions featuring experts, to help develop recommendations.

A final report is due by the end of the year.

