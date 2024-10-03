Hockey Canada to hold a second Beyond The Boards summit to examine culture

Hockey Canada will hold a Beyond The Boards summit in Ottawa in November to analyze gender-based violence, homophobia, sexism and transphobia in the game.

It’s Hockey Canada’s second summit after last year’s in Calgary, where toxic masculinity in elite men’s hockey was under the microscope.

Calls for culture change in hockey arose after allegations of sexual assault by five members of the Canadian junior men’s hockey team in 2018. Those allegations have not been proven in court.

“As we work toward building a healthier hockey for all Canadians, bringing together our members and other key stakeholders for a second Beyond the Boards Summit is incredibly important to better understand the deep-rooted issues that are detracting from participants having positive experiences in hockey,” Hockey Canada president and chief executive officer Katherine Henderson said Thursday in a statement.

“Last year’s event was eye-opening for all of us and reinforced that there is still so much work to be done, which is a challenge we take very seriously.”

Speakers and panellists at the Nov. 14-15 event will include Olympic champion swimmer Mark Tewksbury, longtime NHL hockey executive Brian Burke and transgender hockey player Harrison Browne.

“Engaging in uncomfortable conversations about unhealthy behaviours with subject-matter experts and those with lived experiences is integral to help us as we build out a road map for change in hockey and sport, and we trust that this second session will be just as impactful for all participants as last year’s was for all of us,” said Denise Pattyn, senior vice-president of people, culture and inclusion for Hockey Canada.