Dutch airline KLM plans ‘painful’ cost-cutting to combat high costs and staff shortages

FILE - KLM airplanes sit in Schiphol Airport near Amsterdam, Netherlands, on Jan. 18, 2018
FILE - KLM airplanes sit in Schiphol Airport near Amsterdam, Netherlands, on Jan. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted October 3, 2024 7:03 am.

Last Updated October 3, 2024 9:29 am.

Dutch airline KLM announced a “painful” round of cost-cutting and other measures Thursday aimed at boosting the carrier’s finances as it continues to recover from the COVID pandemic that grounded planes worldwide.

CEO Marjan Rintel said KLM, along with many other airlines, “is suffering from high costs and shortages of staff and equipment. Our aircraft are full, but our capacity is still not back to pre-corona levels.”

The Dutch carrier is part of the Air France-KLM group that had a 7.1 billion-euro ($8.4 billion) loss in 2020 as the global pandemic grounded planes and halted travel plans worldwide, causing a 67% slump in passenger numbers.

KLM said the package of measures is intended to improve its operating result by 450 million euros ($497 million) in the short term. It did not reveal if the changes would lead to staff cuts, but said it aims to “protect jobs across the company as much as possible.”

“This is painful for every KLM colleague, but it is necessary, and it has to be done now,” Rintel said in a statement.

The cost-cutting will also help clear the way for investments in rejuvenating KLM’s fleet to buy quieter and more fuel-efficient planes, said chief financial officer Bas Brouns.

Among the planned measures, KLM said it wants to increase productivity, reduce the impact of pilot shortages and achieve a better balance between European and long-haul flights and look at the option of outsourcing some maintenance.

It also is reconsidering or postponing many planned investments and exploring options to outsource, divest or halt “activities that do not directly contribute to flight operations.”

Hacer Karadeniz, director of the FNV KLM Ground Personnel labor union, said it “will closely monitor whether these plans have consequences for staff and we will also discuss this with KLM.”

Top Stories

Toronto man charged with sexual assault, theft and resisting arrest
Toronto man charged with sexual assault, theft and resisting arrest

York Regional Police have arrested a man in connection with a sexual assault in Richmond Hill earlier this week. Officers say they responded to a call in a public area near Red Maple Road and High Tech...

1h ago

Majority of new Canadians feel they are being unfairly blamed for housing crisis: OMNI poll
Majority of new Canadians feel they are being unfairly blamed for housing crisis: OMNI poll

As the housing affordability crisis continues to impact Canadians across the country, a majority of immigrants feels they are being unfairly blamed, as they themselves see the dream of home ownership slip...

4h ago

4 people struck by vehicle in Etobicoke including 2 young children and baby
4 people struck by vehicle in Etobicoke including 2 young children and baby

Toronto Police say a number of pedestrians, including a baby and children, were seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke. Investigators say a family of five was crossing Islington...

3m ago

Toronto police officer shot during vehicle stop near Yonge and Eglinton
Toronto police officer shot during vehicle stop near Yonge and Eglinton

A Toronto police officer is in hospital after being shot during a vehicle stop near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue. Police Chief Myron Demkiw said the officers were conducting an robbery investigation...

5h ago

