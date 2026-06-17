RCMP officer charged after allegedly posting online threats towards President Trump

An RCMP officer has been charged after he allegedly posted online threats towards U.S. President Donald Trump while he was working on security operations during the 2025 G7 Summit in Alberta.

Evenson Dumerlus, 34, of St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec “allegedly posted a video on his Snapchat account in which he made threatening comments toward US President Donald Trump,” the RCMP said in a release on Wednesday.

The release says an RCMP officer reported the video, prompting the Special Investigations Unit to take over the probe.

“After reviewing the evidence, investigators acted quickly, and Mr. Dumerlus was removed from his duties on the same day as the incident,” the release adds.

He’s now facing a single count of uttering threats and will appear in court in Quebec on July 30, 2026.

“The RCMP takes seriously any threats that can affect one’s sense of security,” the release states. “Violent statements will not be tolerated. Perpetrators may face criminal charges involving significant sentences.”