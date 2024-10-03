Toronto man charged with sexual assault, theft and resisting arrest

The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Shivraj Benjamin of Toronto
The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Shivraj Benjamin of Toronto. (York Regional Police/handout)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 3, 2024 9:51 am.

York Regional Police have arrested a man in connection with a sexual assault in Richmond Hill earlier this week.

Officers say they responded to a call in a public area near Red Maple Road and High Tech Road around 3 p.m. on Monday.

The suspect allegedly exposed himself to an individual and then touched them with his genitals. Police say they received a second call later in the day regarding the same suspect, this time in regard to a theft.

Officers located the suspect in the immediate area and attempted to place him under arrest. According to police, the man became combative and assaulted one of the officers, causing minor injuries.

The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Shivraj Benjamin of Toronto. He’s facing six charges, including sexual assault, theft under $5,000, assaulting a peace officer and assault with the intent to resist arrest.

At the time of the incident, police said Benjamin was on a release order for a separate incident where he was accused of assaulting a peace officer.

Investigators are releasing his photo as they believe there are more victims. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.

