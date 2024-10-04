‘The Lion King’ retraces circle of life with launch of new Toronto production

Aphiwe Nyezi, left, who plays "Simba" and Camille Eanga-Selenge, who plays "Nala" in Disney's "The Lion King," are photographed during media day at the production's rehearsal space in Toronto, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By David Friend, The Canadian Press

Posted October 4, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated October 4, 2024 5:09 am.

TORONTO — Ottawa stage actress Camille Eanga-Selenge says her love of “The Lion King” developed years before she landed the role of Nala in the upcoming Toronto stage production.

She says it started with the 1994 Disney film and carried through her first trip to New York where she saw the stage musical in all of its colourful glory about 15 years ago.

It was one of her first Broadway experiences and she says its emotional impact stuck with her as she pursued an acting career.

Two years ago, Eanga-Selenge landed a role in the touring production as part of the ensemble cast.

But landing the part of Nala in Mirvish’s open-ended Toronto run of the hit musical is an entirely new experience, which she says involves rigorous physical training to stay fit for the demands of the role.

“The Lion King” opens at the Princess of Wales Theatre on Nov. 2.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2024.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

