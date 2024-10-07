OPP investigating after stunt driving, fireworks set off on Hwy. 401 in Mississauga

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are investigating after some wild scenes on parts of Highway 401 in Mississauga early Sunday morning that included street racing, stunt driving and even fireworks being set off.

OPP officers first responded to calls about cars racing on the 401 at Mavis Road at around 2:10 a.m.

Citizens reported seeing a large group of vehicles blocking traffic and racing.

“A large number of cars had converged in the eastbound lanes, had stopped traffic and were conducting some illegal activities there,” OPP Sgt. Ted Dongelmans told CityNews.

The group fled before officers could make any arrests, Dongelmans added.

A little more than an hour later, at 3:20 a.m., officers again responded to numerous complaints, this time on Highway 401 at Islington Avenue where vehicles blocked the highway and were seen stunt driving while fireworks were set off.

“The lanes had been blocked by a group of motorists who were conducting some illegal racing there,” Dongelmans said.

“The OPP take these reported incidents very seriously, obviously some of the activities happening … are illegal, stunt driving, racing, which is extremely dangerous to public safety.”

Investigators tell CityNews several of the vehicles involved had their plates covered to avoid being identified.

Videos of the incidents have been spreading online.

An investigation is underway, but so far no suspect descriptions have been made available and no arrests have been made.