A man from Toronto is wanted in the alleged sexual assault of a victim he met through an online dating app.

Officers were notified of a sexual assault on Dec. 14, 2023, in the Royal York Road and Mimico Avenue area in Etobicoke.

The pair allegedly met through the online dating app in June 2021 and dated for a couple of months before the victim ended the relationship.

Police said on Aug. 6, 2021, the man entered the victim’s home and sexually assaulted them.

Alistair Olumuide Salako, 41, of Toronto, is wanted for sexual assault, break and enter, and unlawfully in a dwelling house.

He is described as six feet tall with a medium build. His photo has been released as police believe there may be additional victims.