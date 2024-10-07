2 hospitalized after reports of shots fired from vehicle, causing rollover in North York: police
Posted October 7, 2024 1:17 pm.
Toronto police are investigating reports that shots were fired from one vehicle at another, causing a crash and rollover that sent two people to hospital on Monday morning.
Officers were called to the Yonge Street and Empress Avenue area at around 10:44 a.m. after reports of shots fired from a black pick-up truck at another vehicle.
The suspect vehicle fled southbound on Yonge with front-end damage, police said in a social media post.
The incident caused another vehicle to crash and rollover, sending a man and woman to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have closed area roads.
Details are still emerging. Check back for updates.
More to come