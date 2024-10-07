2 hospitalized after reports of shots fired from vehicle, causing rollover in North York: police

Police investigating reports that shots were fired from one vehicle at another, causing a crash and rollover in the area of Yonge Street and Empress Avenue in North York on Oct. 7, 2024
Police investigating reports that shots were fired from one vehicle at another, causing a crash and rollover in the area of Yonge Street and Empress Avenue in North York on Oct. 7, 2024. (Dan Berry/CityNews)

By Michael Talbot

Posted October 7, 2024 1:17 pm.

Toronto police are investigating reports that shots were fired from one vehicle at another, causing a crash and rollover that sent two people to hospital on Monday morning.

Officers were called to the Yonge Street and Empress Avenue area at around 10:44 a.m. after reports of shots fired from a black pick-up truck at another vehicle.

The suspect vehicle fled southbound on Yonge with front-end damage, police said in a social media post.

The incident caused another vehicle to crash and rollover, sending a man and woman to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have closed area roads.

Details are still emerging. Check back for updates.

More to come

