2 charged after woman shot in Lamborghini in Mississauga

An 18-year-old Toronto man and a youth have both been charged in connection with the shooting of a woman in a Lamborghini in Mississauga last month.

Officers were called to the Mississauga Road and North Sheridan Way area at around 4:00 a.m. on September 10 after reports that a woman in a vehicle had been shot.

A 33-year-old woman from Mississauga was discovered at the scene with life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a trauma centre. She survived, but police say she is still recovering from her injuries.

At the time, Peel Regional Police said three women were inside the luxury vehicle when one of them phoned 911 to report the shooting.

A witness told CityNews he was working with an overnight construction crew off the QEW near Mississauga Road when the driver of the vehicle pulled up and one woman exited the vehicle screaming for help, claiming her friend had been shot.

“I saw one of the girls from the passenger seat running towards where I was working. She was hysterical… she said one of her friends got shot in the head and asked for help,” the witness said. “I went to see the situation and what was going on. I couldn’t do much but be there and be supportive.”

On Wednesday, October 2, police arrested two suspects in the case.

Basherullah Abdulrashid, 18, of Toronto was allegedly in possession of a firearm when he was arrested.

He’s facing the following charges.

• Accessory After the Fact

• Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

• Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

• Careless Storage of a Firearm

A youth, who can’t be named, was also arrested and was allegedly carrying two loaded magazines at the time, breaching a previous firearm prohibition release order.

He’s facing a more serious charge of attempted murder, as well as aggravated assault and weapons charges.

“Investigators from Peel Regional Police believe additional suspects are involved and anticipate laying further charges,” Peel police said in a release. “These suspects are advised to contact a lawyer and make arrangements to turn themselves in.”

With files from Lucas Casaletto