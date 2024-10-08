2 charged after woman shot in Lamborghini in Mississauga

Mississauga shooting
Peel Regional Police responded to reports of a shooting in the Mississauga Road area near the QEW on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. Photo: Giancarlo De Santis/CityNews.

By Michael Talbot

Posted October 8, 2024 5:39 pm.

An 18-year-old Toronto man and a youth have both been charged in connection with the shooting of a woman in a Lamborghini in Mississauga last month.

Officers were called to the Mississauga Road and North Sheridan Way area at around 4:00 a.m. on September 10 after reports that a woman in a vehicle had been shot.

A 33-year-old woman from Mississauga was discovered at the scene with life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a trauma centre. She survived, but police say she is still recovering from her injuries.

At the time, Peel Regional Police said three women were inside the luxury vehicle when one of them phoned 911 to report the shooting.

A witness told CityNews he was working with an overnight construction crew off the QEW near Mississauga Road when the driver of the vehicle pulled up and one woman exited the vehicle screaming for help, claiming her friend had been shot.

“I saw one of the girls from the passenger seat running towards where I was working. She was hysterical… she said one of her friends got shot in the head and asked for help,” the witness said. “I went to see the situation and what was going on. I couldn’t do much but be there and be supportive.”

On Wednesday, October 2, police arrested two suspects in the case.

Basherullah Abdulrashid, 18, of Toronto was allegedly in possession of a firearm when he was arrested.

He’s facing the following charges.

• Accessory After the Fact
• Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
• Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm
• Careless Storage of a Firearm

A youth, who can’t be named, was also arrested and was allegedly carrying two loaded magazines at the time, breaching a previous firearm prohibition release order.

He’s facing a more serious charge of attempted murder, as well as aggravated assault and weapons charges.

“Investigators from Peel Regional Police believe additional suspects are involved and anticipate laying further charges,” Peel police said in a release. “These suspects are advised to contact a lawyer and make arrangements to turn themselves in.”

With files from Lucas Casaletto

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario lowers mammogram self-referral age to 40 from 50, bookings can now be made
Ontario lowers mammogram self-referral age to 40 from 50, bookings can now be made

Eligible people in their 40s can book a mammogram in Ontario without needing a doctor's referral as of Tuesday. With this change, eligible women, non-binary, trans and two-spirit people between the...

4h ago

What’s causing the rise of sexually transmitted infections among young Canadians?
What’s causing the rise of sexually transmitted infections among young Canadians?

A new report on the sex lives of Canadian youth has revealed an alarming rise in new HIV and sexually transmitted infections among the demographic. The survey was conducted between March and April 2024...

5h ago

Man, woman charged in human trafficking investigation in Niagara Falls and Toronto
Man, woman charged in human trafficking investigation in Niagara Falls and Toronto

A man and woman are facing charges related to the alleged trafficking of a woman in Toronto and Niagara Falls. The investigation was started in August 2024 by the Niagara Human Trafficking Unit and...

1h ago

Police seek suspects in Vaughan gang sexual assault on female youth
Police seek suspects in Vaughan gang sexual assault on female youth

Toronto police are seeking up to five suspects in a gang sexual assault investigation. Investigators say a group of at least five males approached a female youth on Sunday, October 6, in the Norwood...

3h ago

Top Stories

Ontario lowers mammogram self-referral age to 40 from 50, bookings can now be made
Ontario lowers mammogram self-referral age to 40 from 50, bookings can now be made

Eligible people in their 40s can book a mammogram in Ontario without needing a doctor's referral as of Tuesday. With this change, eligible women, non-binary, trans and two-spirit people between the...

4h ago

What’s causing the rise of sexually transmitted infections among young Canadians?
What’s causing the rise of sexually transmitted infections among young Canadians?

A new report on the sex lives of Canadian youth has revealed an alarming rise in new HIV and sexually transmitted infections among the demographic. The survey was conducted between March and April 2024...

5h ago

Man, woman charged in human trafficking investigation in Niagara Falls and Toronto
Man, woman charged in human trafficking investigation in Niagara Falls and Toronto

A man and woman are facing charges related to the alleged trafficking of a woman in Toronto and Niagara Falls. The investigation was started in August 2024 by the Niagara Human Trafficking Unit and...

1h ago

Police seek suspects in Vaughan gang sexual assault on female youth
Police seek suspects in Vaughan gang sexual assault on female youth

Toronto police are seeking up to five suspects in a gang sexual assault investigation. Investigators say a group of at least five males approached a female youth on Sunday, October 6, in the Norwood...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
Man dies in hospital after shooting in North York
Man dies in hospital after shooting in North York

Police are searching for the killer in Toronto’s latest homicide, after gunfire in the city’s northwest left one man dead. As Caryn Ceolin reports, residents are frustrated with the lack of action to address gun violence in their neighbourhood.

6h ago

2:05
Candlelight vigil marks October 7 anniversary
Candlelight vigil marks October 7 anniversary

An estimated 20 thousand people gathered at the UJA Federation to honour the memory of those that were killed in the October 7th attack. Melissa Nakhavoly with the powerful commemoration on the one year anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel.

18h ago

2:43
Marking one year of war between Israel and Hamas
Marking one year of war between Israel and Hamas

Thousands of Jews across Israel are mourning and remembering the lives of those killed and kidnapped in the October 7th Hamas terrorist attack. Karling Donoghue looks at how the country is marking the one year anniversary.

20h ago

2:31
Cool and breezy with lake-effect showers
Cool and breezy with lake-effect showers

It will be cool and breezy with the chance of some lake effect showers on Tuesday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

22h ago

2:52
Impact on Toronto politics one year since October 7 attack in Israel
Impact on Toronto politics one year since October 7 attack in Israel

As the war in the middle east continues one year later, emotions and tensions have only intensified here at home. Alan Carter describes how Toronto politics have been impacted since the October 7 attack in Israel.

22h ago

More Videos