Woman critically injured in Mississauga shooting

An early-morning shooting in Mississauga has left a woman with critical injuries.

Authorities were called to the Mississauga Road area near the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) at around 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are assisting Peel Regional Police (PRP) with the investigation and confirm that the eastbound and westbound ramps at the QEW to Mississauga Road are closed for the investigation.

It’s unclear where the shooting occurred and if the victim was shot inside a vehicle.

A witness tells CityNews that he was working with an overnight construction crew off the QEW near Mississauga Road when the driver of an SUV pulled up, and one woman exited the vehicle screaming for help, claiming her friend had been shot.

“I saw one of the girls from the passenger seat running towards where I was working. She was hysterical… she said one of her friends got shot in the head and asked for help,” the witness said. “I went to see the situation and what was going on. I couldn’t do much but be there and be supportive.”

There is no suspect description at this time.